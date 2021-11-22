News: PDF Reader Pro Ties with Filmage Launch Black Friday 2021 Deals With 50% Off | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- PDF Reader Pro, a global software brand with a mission to empower modern professionals to better leverage their productivity, and Filmage, PDF Reader Pro's sister brand specializing in multimedia software, together today announced the launch of its long-awaited Black Friday Big Sales. The up to 50% off special offer will begin from November 22 to November 30, 2021.



Best PDF and Video Software Black Friday 2021 Deals



50% Off for PDF Solution



* PDF Reader Pro Mac-$39.99, was $79.99, 50% off -- Buy now



* PDF Reader Pro Windows-$19.99, was $39.99, 50% off -- Buy now



Up to 50% Off for Video Series



* Filmage Editor + Filmage Screen -$34.99, was $69.98, 50% off -- Buy now



* Filmage Editor + Filmage Converter -$24.99, was $49.98, 50% off -- Buy now



* Filmage Editor -$23.99, was $39.99, 40% off -- Buy now



* Filmage Screen -$17.99, was $29.99, 40% off -- Buy now



* Filmage Converter -$5.99, was $9.99, 40% off -- Buy now



Why Buy: Boost Your Productivity and Unleash Your Creativity



1. PDF Reader Pro - Most Powerful All-in-one PDF Editor



It's always inevitable that you will come across PDF documents in daily life - invoices, contracts, eBooks, bank statements, credit card statements, tax forms, insurance forms etc, and sometimes you have to transfer or edit these PDF documents. Then how to achieve this? All you need is a PDF editor tool.



PDF Reader Pro is such an all-in-one PDF office to read, edit, annotate, convert, create, encrypt, OCR, fill forms and sign PDFs.



Features:



- Annotate PDF with highlight, underline, stamps, links and write with freehand to take notes



- Quickly export PDFs to or from Microsoft Word / Excel / PPT / Text / Image and more offline



- PDF page editor: merge, split, insert, delete, extract, rotate, reposition, and replace pages in a PDF



- Edit PDF text to modify or change texts in PDF



- Create, edit and fill out fillable PDF Forms and sign PDF



- OCR image or scanned PDF to editable file



- Add Bates Numbering to your legal, medical, or business documents





2. Filmage Editor - Make Video Editing Simplified



Whether you are a newbie or a pro in the video editing world, you may need a video editor that suits your needs. As a professional but handy video editing tool, Filmage Editor consists of all advanced & basic features, making you create & edit video in minutes even if you're new to video editing.



Features:



- Professional and easy to use video editing software



- Create vlogs, demos, movies easily, and export without watermark



- Enjoy and share your masterpieces to YouTube or other social media





3. Filmage Screen - Best Screen Recorder & Mirroring



Need to create a tutorial for work? Want to share a fun gaming session with your friends? You just need a screen recorder. Filmage Screen is an excellent option. It not only supports capturing screens in customized recording areas, but allows you to edit video, make GIFs, convert and more.



Features:



- Record online courses & Zoom meetings without time limit



- Mirror iPad/iPhone screen and capture screen activities via Wi-Fi or USB





4. Filmage Converter - Convert From or To 1000+ Formats



Filmage Converter is the best video converter. You can convert videos to any formats like MOV, MP4, MKV, and crop, rotate, and merge video clips. So if you want to prepare your video files in any format for instant playback on a range of devices, Filmage Converter is a smart choice.



Features:



- Convert from or to 1000+ video / audio formats



- Convert videos for iPhone, iPod, iPad, Apple TV, Xiaomi, Huawei etc



ABOUT PDF READER PRO



PDF Reader Pro is a global software brand with a mission to empower modern professionals to better leverage their productivity. It has grown to be the world's No.1 PDF reader app on the Apple Store and installed on over 80 million devices in over 200 countries around the world.



ABOUT FILMAGE



Filmage specializes in multimedia software. The suite of products includes: Filmage Editor, a professional and easy-to-use video editing software for Mac; Filmage Screen, a powerful screen recorder for Mac; Filmage Converter, an excellent video converter and editor for Mac, iOS, Windows and Android; Filmage Player, a completely free audio and video player for Mac.



