News: Mortgage Coach integration with First American Title empowers consumers with greater insight into title fees during the loan selection process | CitizenWire

Integration populates exact title fees into Mortgage Coach's Total Cost Analysis (TCA) loan presentations

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, today announced its integration with First American Title Insurance Company, a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF). The integration enables lenders to incorporate title fees into custom Total Cost Analysis (TCA) presentations, providing consumers with greater insight into their closing costs.



Mortgage Coach enables lenders to provide a consultative home financing experience using digital TCA presentations that deliver accurate, actionable financial advice and compare the performance of mortgage loans over time. The platform's connectivity with lenders' tech stacks allows loan originators to automatically generate and send custom TCA presentations to borrowers via email, text or Mortgage Coach's native mobile app. The integration with First American Title makes it possible to import exact title fees - including lenders' title insurance, recording, Escrow service and borrower closing service fees - into TCA presentations.



First Tech Credit Union (First Tech) is the first to leverage Mortgage Coach's integration with First American Title. According to First Tech Vice President of Mortgage Lending Bill Bolton, "Mortgage Coach TCAs have been pivotal to providing our member family with modern, personalized home financing service that helps them achieve their financial dreams. Using Mortgage Coach's integration with First American Title to provide exact insight into title fees during the loan selection process demonstrates our commitment to member education and uncompromising service."



"When lenders couple consultative education with greater insight into loan fees, consumers feel empowered to make milestone financial decisions with confidence," said Mortgage Coach President Joseph Puthur. "By providing additional insight into closing costs, Mortgage Coach's integration with First American Title helps lenders provide an elevated level of service that will keep customers coming back for life."



"Mortgage Coach's use of our API is a prime example of how First American Title can create efficiencies for our lender customers, while also simplifying the home-buying process for buyers and sellers," said Jim Dulle, senior vice president and managing director with First American Title's Direct Division. "We're committed to developing and deploying innovative technologies that help improve the process of buying and selling real estate for all the parties involved."



Mortgage Coach customers who would like to activate the First American Title integration should contact their customer success representative.



About Mortgage Coach:



Mortgage Coach is an award-winning borrower conversion platform that gives consumers the confidence to transact with educational presentations that model loan performance over time. The company's side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower conversion, repeat business and referrals. To date, more than 120 enterprise independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit unions rely on Mortgage Coach to deliver personalized, modern service that grows revenue and customer loyalty. To learn more about Mortgage Coach, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com or follow @MortgageCoach.



About First American Title:



First American Title, the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), traces its history to 1889. One of the largest title insurers in the nation, the company offers title services through its direct operations and an extensive network of agents throughout the United States and abroad. First American Title provides comprehensive title insurance coverage and professional services for real estate purchases, construction, refinances and equity loans. For more information, visit www.firstam.com/title.



About First American:



First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For(r) list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at https://www.firstam.com/.



Learn More: https://mortgagecoach.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.