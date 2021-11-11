News: Leading Technology GamePlan powered by Stack Sports helps lift the Atlanta Braves to first world series championship since 1995 | CitizenWire

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Atlanta Braves - an American Major League Baseball team based in Atlanta, GA - recently won the 2021 World Series Championship. While everyone watched them play each game, what they didn't see was their preparation for each game using GamePlan - a mobile game preparation tool - to win the championship.



It was clear going into Game 6 that the Atlanta Braves were just playing on a different level. After the Braves shut out the Houston Astros 7-0 to take the series, 4-2, it wasn't just a feeling, it was a fact.



This historic run was led by heroic efforts like the 3 run homerun from Jorge Soler that soared over the train tracks in left field. Soler's home run was his third of the series and led to him being named the MVP of the series.



"I felt like he had thrown me every pitch that he had in his arsenal so I just kept fouling them off," said Jorge Soler about his at bat. "I eventually got into that 3-2 count and he hung the slider and I was able to drive it." (*Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Peter Rutherford.)



In addition to an outstanding physical performance by a superior team, what you don't often see or hear about in the press or on television is how teams like the Braves prepare behind-the-scenes. In this era of heightened technology, mobile apps like GamePlan are an extremely common tool among the majority of pro and top tier college teams and their popularity grows more every year.



"Most successful teams in any sport, you know, the ones making deep playoff runs and winning championships, are taking advantage of tools like GamePlan. In this hyper-competitive sports society, you either evolve or you get left behind," said Rob Smith, Manager, Baseball Video Operations for the Atlanta Braves. "The seamless technology and level of support we get from the team at Stack Sports is crucial to our success and what helps us compete at the highest level."



GamePlan is available to all levels of play from elite high school sports to the professional ranks and includes a number of key features:



* Mobile Distribution - seamless mobile video distribution for online or offline viewing



* Side-by-Side Video/Document - dynamically pair videos or a video/document combo side by side with our robust feature



* Video to Doc Embed - attach video to documents to create a powerful and interactive film study experience



* Go Contactless - Sync up with your calendar and instantly distribute scouting reports, playbooks, travel itineraries, and more



* Team Messaging - Built-in direct messaging to individual players or groups, attach documents to messages, access chat history, and more



* Survey - Share surveys, quizzes, and flashcards to gain valuable insight and continue growing



* Video Telestration & Analysis - Write, draw, comment and speak over video clips to streamline player development through advanced video analysis



* Reporting - Keep track of usage by athletes and monitor who is engaging regularly with your content



GamePlan is Game Prep Made Easy. For more information on GamePlan or Stack Sports, please visit https://gameplan.stacksports.com/ or https://stacksports.com/.



About Stack Sports



With nearly 50 million users in 35 countries, Stack Sports is a global technology leader in SaaS platform offerings for the sports industry. The company provides world-class software and services to support national governing bodies, youth sports associations, leagues, clubs, parents, coaches, and athletes. Some of the largest and most prominent sports organizations including the U.S. Soccer Federation, Little League Baseball and Softball, and Pop Warner Little Scholars rely on Stack Sports technology to run and manage their organizations. Stack Sports is headquartered in Dallas and is leading the industry one team at a time focusing on three key pillars -- Play, Improve, and Engage.



To learn more about how Stack Sports is transforming the sports experience, please visit https://stacksports.com/ .



Learn More: https://stacksports.com/

