News: EnergyCAP Appoints Thomas R. Patterson, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer | CitizenWire

BOALSBURG, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- EnergyCAP, LLC (ENC), the leading provider of data and analytics software for energy and utility bill management, today announced that Thomas R. Patterson, Jr. (Tom) has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Steve Heinz, who founded the company in 1982, will retire from his role as CEO but will continue in an advisory capacity as a member of the Board of Directors.



With over twenty-five years of leadership experience in the technology industry, Tom has a proven track record of delivering value within public and privately held technology companies. His contribution to value creation has been delivered by developing strategic direction, accelerating growth, and driving operational excellence in execution across all areas of the business, while complementing organic growth through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.



Mr. Heinz commented, "After partnering with Resurgens Technology Partners in March, we began our search for my successor who would transform EnergyCAP into a company with much greater global impact on energy management and carbon reduction. After months of searching, I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Tom. His experience makes him the ideal leader to guide our company into this new era. Most importantly, his character makes him a great match for the team. We have a tremendous company with great team members and a market-leading platform and solutions. I've never been more excited about the future of EnergyCAP."



Prior to joining EnergyCAP, Tom served as COO & CFO at several SaaS and hybrid SaaS-based companies, culminating in multiple successful exits to both strategic and financial sponsors. His previous experiences include leadership roles at: SambaSafety, Digital Map Products, Kareo, Teletrac, Quest Software, and Citrix.



"I'm honored to be joining a great company like EnergyCAP at such an exciting time and inflection point in the industry and the company's journey," said Tom. "From corporate America to the public sector, energy efficiency and sustainability is a key imperative and will have a lasting impact on society. EnergyCAP is well-positioned to capitalize on these market dynamics and positively contribute to the future of energy efficiency. I'm thrilled to partner with Resurgens and lead EnergyCAP's next phase of evolution and growth."



About EnergyCAP:



EnergyCAP, LLC (ENC) has helped more than 10,000 energy managers in government, education, and commercial organizations derive value from their utility bills and energy data. Clients use our comprehensive EnergyCAP software-based solution to streamline utility bill processing and auditing, track energy and greenhouse gas data, process campus chargebacks, target reduction goals, benchmark facilities, submit to ENERGY STAR, measure and verify energy & cost savings, create budgets and forecasts, and much more.



Learn more: https://www.energycap.com/



Learn More: https://www.energycap.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.