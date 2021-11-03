News: International Businessman, Kofi Nartey, Joins Belize-Centric Global Progress Fund Team | CitizenWire

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Global Progress Fund, a platform created to provide international groups seeking to diversify their portfolios' access to investments within the country of Belize, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with international businessman, Kofi Nartey, as a founder and core member of the management team.



The Global Progress Fund has been designed as a multi-faceted sustainable investment opportunity, ranging from sustainable smart city real estate development to manufacturing biofuels and bioplastics to multi-media. At the forefront of all of these components is increasing the economic resiliency and bringing economic opportunity to Belize.



"I am delighted to be part of the Global Progress Fund," said Mr. Nartey. "I'm looking forward to helping bring about what will be a billion dollar sustainable smart city development in the heart of Belize. But I'm also looking forward to working towards furthering the economic and infrastructure development of Belize."



In addition to sharing the Global Progress Fund with Mr. Nartey's celebrity and luxury real estate clients through Globl RED, his private real estate firm with over US$6B in transactional experience, Mr. Nartey will assist with the curation and strategy of the real estate development component, from pre-development planning through the ultimate sales cycle.



"We are thrilled to align with a respected industry leader like Kofi. We are excited to have him help us bring the Global Progress Fund to life as he continues to take on the international real estate world through his work with developers, affluent individuals, sports and entertainment celebrities," said co-Founder and Managing Director, Herbert Dogan. "Given our green initiatives and sustainability commitment, we are also pleased to report that we are negotiating with a UK-based NFT pioneer to be able to issue carbon credits as part of the Fund. Finally, we can also report that The Fresnel Companies will be assisting us with the specialized technological issues that are involved in creating a smart city development."



"The Global Progress Fund sustainable smart cities development concept is unique in the Americas," said The Fresnel Companies Partner, Andrew Murphy. "The technological challenges of the development concept align very well with The Fresnel Companies' capabilities."



About Global Progress Fund



Focused on central Belize, the Global Progress Fund will offer select forward-looking investors the opportunity to plant their next "flag" in a developing nation that offers a wealth of opportunities and to have an oversized positive impact on the country with a team that has access to government leaders at the highest level resulting from over fifty years of doing business in the country. By combining the collective years of experience of the team members and leveraging the varied talents of the strategic partners, the Fund can execute on the multi-generational opportunities herein, creating a legacy that will survive modern challenges, affording opportunities for the next generation and beyond, all while having a beneficial impact on the country and people of Belize by providing economic, employment and educational opportunities. For more information about Global Progress Funds vision, please visit: https://youtu.be/Mm0PEEYcxzU



About Kofi Nartey



A leading authority on luxury real estate and development, Kofi Nartey is the go-to broker for affluent clientele, celebrities, and prominent sports figures around the globe. He is the founder of GLOBL Real Estate + Development, a private real estate firm based in Beverly Hills, with global reach. He regularly appears on national television and in print media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, CBS, CNBC, Fox Business News, ESPN, CNN Money, and The Insider.



He was recently named to the LA500, as one of the most influential business leaders in Los Angeles. Kofi leverages his exposure, reach, professional sports and acting experience, MBA business acumen, and his desire to unlock potential in every business and person he engages. For more information, please visit our Website: https://www.globlred.com/



About The Fresnel Companies



The Fresnel Companies provide essential services in established markets. Technology development and intellectual property developed for these companies have uses that often exceed the scope of the businesses they were designed to serve. Our main focus is in areas where Fresnel collectively has more than 50 years of experience of creating value for investors and management. FGC specifically focuses on four primary segments: Fintech, Media, Data Analytics/Distribution and Software Innovation. For more information, please visit our Website: https://www.fresnelcm.com/



https://www.globlred.com/

