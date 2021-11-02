News: Connected Solutions Group Announces 12:34 MicroTechnologies as Strategic Solutions Partner | CitizenWire

Microsoft-Specializing IT Firm to Enhance Office 365 Products and Services

RICHMOND, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG), a national leader in wireless hardware deployment and services, today announced that it has added 12:34 MicroTechnologies, Inc. as their latest Strategic Solutions Partner (SSP). CSG's SSP program is designed to integrate companies with specific areas of expertise with CSG's channel offerings in order to maximize the customer's experience and satisfaction.



12:34 MicroTechnologies, a Pennsylvania-based company founded in 1998, is a national leader offering sales, professional services, and managed services for Microsoft cloud services, Microsoft Office 365, and Azure. From software implementations, migrations, support, and proactive managed services, 12:34 is a full-service IT firm for Microsoft's wide-ranging products and services.



"This partnership is a huge win for our customers and Verizon customers in so many ways," said Michael Pittman, CEO at CSG, "Alejandro and his team at 12:34 are some of the most professional people we've met in the IT realm, and we've seen a huge demand for these services from Verizon teams around the country."



With Verizon selling business customers a wide range of Microsoft product licenses, Pittman saw the need for a partner who could step in to handle the complex migrations and implementations of the software.



"This was the missing puzzle piece to the offering and the feedback from the customers and Verizon reps has been tremendous," Pittman said, "The addition of 12:34's services to the sale of these Microsoft products is often the deciding factor for the customer to move forward."



Alejandro Rosado, who started 12:34 in 1998 is equally enthusiastic about teaming up with the team at CSG. "Culturally, our two companies are a great fit together," said Rosado, "As we learned more about CSG's place in the market, its relationship with Verizon, and its ability to market our services to their customers, it became incredibly obvious that this was a fantastic opportunity for all of us."



CSG has been quickly growing its SSP lineup over the past several quarters as they scale to offer more of the services needed by its constantly growing customer base. The company's goal is to fully live up to its name and offer all the connected solutions that its customers require, often through SSP partners bringing specialized expertise.



"It's another step in our constant evolution to make sure we are offering all of the products and services that Verizon business customers need," said Pittman, "We're looking forward to spreading the word about this service to our partners at Verizon. The feedback we've gotten so far has been tremendous and we know it will be a huge win for the Verizon reps who regularly have customers with this need."



About Connected Solutions Group



Connected Solutions Group, LLC (CSG) is a Richmond, Virginia-based leading VAR and wireless hardware deployment company. By bridging the wide gaps between development and deployment of M2M and IoT projects, CSG has created a true turnkey solution allowing customers to focus on building their applications while we design and implement cost-effective hardware to execute them efficiently. With services including MDM installation and support, custom programming, device staging and kitting, nationwide installation, and device activations, swaps and upgrades, CSG acts as the purchasing, fulfillment and installation team for our clients. Learn more at http://www.connectedsolutionsgroup.com.



