News: Current Builders Promotes Amanda Bilyeu to Senior Estimator | CitizenWire

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Current Builders ( https://www.currentbuilders.com/ ) is pleased to announce the promotion of Amanda Bilyeu from estimator to senior estimator in the firm's preconstruction and estimating department. The award-winning general contractor has multiple projects on both coasts of Florida, with offices in Pompano Beach and Sarasota.



"Amanda has been an integral part of our team since joining Current Builders in 2017," said Eric Herlihy, Executive Vice President Preconstruction. "During her years with the firm, she has displayed excellent analysis and cost management skills, along with a very professional demeanor when working with her colleagues and all of our subcontractors. We are delighted to promote her to the next level."



A graduate of the University of North Texas, Amanda received a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering Technology in 2017.



"Current Builders was my first job out of college, I am honored to be able to advance my career with this team," said Bilyeu. "I look forward to my next responsibilities and to playing an essential role in the success of the company."



Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues of $250 million. Current Builders specializes in multi-family residential projects, retail facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.



Learn More: http://www.currentbuilders.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.