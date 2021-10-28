News: Sharing Resources: Key to COP26 Success | CitizenWire

In its push to control runaway climate change, the 26th Conference of the Parties must assist developing nations

BERKELEY, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- World leaders meet in Glasgow beginning October 31 for the United Nations COP26 Climate Change Conference, to address the conclusions of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report: that human activities have unequivocally warmed and damaged the planet. Share International attributes 80 percent of the warming to human actions, and says sharing resources to mitigate the inevitable consequences is key to solving climate change.



As early as 2007, an article by a Master of Wisdom, recorded by the late British author Benjamin Creme and published in Share International magazine, gave this 80 percent figure and stated that we have a pivotal choice to make: to reap the beneficial results of immediate action, or face the destruction that would ensue from doing nothing, or too little.



The article stated that the World Teacher for this age, Maitreya, who is gradually emerging into public view, "will advocate a simpler form of living, one more in keeping with the planet's situation. When enough people are convinced that this is necessary," it presaged, "there will be a growing movement to simplify throughout the planet." It further predicted that "faced with the dilemma of necessary change, men will come to realize the inevitability of accepting the principle of sharing. Only sharing will make these changes practical and possible."



Although the effects of climate change are coming faster than scientists anticipated, the IPCC report affirms there is still time to slow or even reverse some changes by reducing CO2 emissions to at least net zero. But to accomplish this globally, the wealthier countries must not only curb their own emissions but also share resources and technology with less developed nations, to ensure that all can make the necessary rapid transition to sustainable energy sources.



Three of the four goals of COP26 require potentially large financial investments: radical emissions reductions, strengthening adaptation to climate impacts, and mobilizing finances. The fourth is for countries to work together to accomplish these pressing but inescapable measures. The COP26 web site indicates, however, that developed countries have not even made good on their 2009 Copenhagen Accord pledge to mobilize by 2020 at least $100 billion in climate finance per year for developing nations. Another impediment noted by Jeffrey Sachs, president of the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network, is that poor countries must borrow internationally at rates of 5 to 10 percent, and many have no access to capital markets at all, while rich countries benefit from near-zero interest rates.



Clearly, politicians have not yet responded to the climate crisis at levels commensurate with the danger, but COP26 offers a pivotal opportunity. To succeed at their stated goal of "uniting the world to tackle climate change," COP26 participants will need to go beyond inequitable loan financing and fast-track unconditional sharing of the financial and technological resources necessary to bring all countries on board. This is in line with Maitreya's rallying call to humanity: "Share and save the world."



Share International USA is a non-profit educational organization established to disseminate information about the presence in the world of the Masters of Wisdom, led by Maitreya. More information can be found at https://www.share-international.us/learn/WorldTeacher/.



Learn More: https://www.share-international.us

