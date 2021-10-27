News: CB Structures Promotes Mucahit ‘Mujo’ Aksu to Director of Preconstruction | CitizenWire

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- CB Structures has announced the promotion of Mucahit "Mujo" Aksu as the new Director of Preconstruction. The firm has a diverse portfolio of clients on both coasts of Florida, and specializes in tunnel form, conventional and wood frame projects.



"We are delighted to recognize Mujo's talent and dedication to the company," said Mike Gillette, Vice President of CB Structures. "He began with us in 2014 as a Tunnel Formwork Consultant and continues to impress us with his technical expertise, excellent management skills, and all aspects of directing the estimation process."



In his new position, Aksu will perform final estimates and preconstruction for all CB Structures' projects and will also continue in his role as a Tunnel Form Designer.



Since graduating from North Lake College in Dallas, Texas, Aksu has garnered two decades of relevant experience with leading construction and concrete firms in both the United States and Turkey.



"I am looking forward to my new role within the firm," said Aksu. "CB Structures is an outstanding company that is playing a significant role in Florida's construction boom. This is an exciting time to be in this field, and I am grateful for the opportunity."



About CB Structures:



CB Structures is a recognized leader in the shell construction industry with an extensive portfolio of tunnel form, conventional and wood frame projects. Established in 2003, the firm averages more than $60 million in annual revenue and specializes in multi-family residential, mixed-use developments and parking structure projects throughout Florida.



