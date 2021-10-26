News: Fluid Metering’s FVD Variable Dispense Pump Receives Gold in 2021 LEAP Awards | CitizenWire

SYOSSET, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Fluid Metering, Inc. is proud to announce that they are the recipients of the gold award in the hydraulics category of WTWH Media's 2021 Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program (LEAP) for its FVD Variable Dispense Pump.



The LEAP awards are supported by WTWH Media, which includes Design World, Fluid Power World, Fastener Engineering and EE World showcasing global mechanical and electronic engineering achievements in a host of technology areas. This year's winners were chosen by an independent, third-party judging panel comprised of twelve OEM design engineers and academic professionals who evaluated hundreds of entries submitted by world-class manufacturers in diverse industries.



In selecting the FVD Variable Dispense Pump for the gold award, the judges commented: "The reduction of components by combining 3 functions within one pump is innovative. Fewer components mean fewer potential leakage points; and system better system reliability."



The FVD Variable Dispense Pump provides a simplified fluidic architecture that combines priming, flushing and a precise dispensing cycle in one pump. This all-in-one pump doubles the life cycle of current technologies by using chemically inert ceramic components that are dimensionally stable and do not deteriorate over 100s of millions of cycles. The ceramic piston eliminates the need for valves and elastomeric components associated with maintenance, provides accuracy and precision which translates into upfront cost savings along with less downtime and improved fluidic control performance.



"It is such an honor to be the recipient of the 2021 Gold Leap Award! To have been selected out of such a competitive field of world-class companies and technologies is very humbling!" said Robert Morin, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Fluid Metering. "The development of Fluid Metering's Variable Dispense pump has been a multiply year journey, with extensive market research. Our Product Development, led by Sean Madden, outdid themselves turning our customers' voice into a game-changing technology while ensuring world-class reliability."



About Fluid Metering, Inc.



Fluid Metering continues to be a leader in the manufacturing or valveless ceramic dispensers and metering pumps with strategic focus in the life sciences market space. Proudly, incorporating over 60 years of OEM design and experience to meet customer specific application requirements with Accuracy, Precision & Reliability!



Website: https://www.fluidmetering.com/



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/e0a2LVOWKnU



