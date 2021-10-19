News: Stride Autism Centers Brings Its Center-Based ABA Therapy to Nebraska | CitizenWire

Organization Plans for Further Expansion in Nebraska and Midwest

LINCOLN, Neb. /CitizenWire/ -- Stride Autism Centers ("Stride"), a mission-driven provider of evidence-based therapeutic interventions for preschool children with autism, is excited to announce a new location in Lincoln, Nebraska. Located at 4545 S 86th St, Suite 101, Stride is eager to begin supporting families across Southeastern Nebraska and has already opened enrollment for children ages 2-6. Stride is launching an Omaha clinic later this year and has plans to offer additional service locations in Nebraska over the next 12 months.



Importantly, Stride aims to serve clients regardless of funding source and accepts most private insurance as well as Nebraska Medicaid.



Stride's team of highly experienced and compassionate clinicians utilizes an approach rooted in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. ABA therapy has been extensively researched and is considered the gold standard of treatment for individuals with autism.



Stride provides individualized support during a child's most vital developmental period. Stride exclusively serves children ages 2-6 and maintains a 1:1 therapist-to-child ratio to maximize the attention each child receives. Stride's center-based model allows children to build social skills as they interact with their peers and engage in naturalistic group activities.



Every child that attends Stride's program receives a completely customized treatment plan carefully developed by a Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA).



Brad Zelinger, Stride's Founder and CEO, explained that "Stride's mission to provide the best possible support to children with autism and their families is deeply personal to me. My sister has an autism-related disorder called Rett Syndrome. She is nonverbal, and requires substantial support in everyday activities. I founded Stride so individuals like her can get the effective therapy they need as early as possible to live more independent, joyous lives. As a Midwesterner myself, I'm particularly motivated to bring Stride's services to underserved communities throughout the Midwest."



Regarding the program, Stride's Clinical Director and University Chair of ABA at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Dr. Ashley Whittington-Barnish, PhD, LCP, BCBA-D, NCSP said that "Decades of research demonstrating the effectiveness of early intervention for children with autism underlie our decision to specialize in the early treatment of young learners."



"Our mission-driven team is incredibly motivated by Stride's unwavering commitment to meaningful outcomes. We're grateful that our singular focus on the highest quality care has allowed us to attract outstanding clinical leaders and therapists alike," Dr. Whittington-Barnish added.



About Stride Autism Centers



Stride Autism Centers is a mission-oriented organization that provides evidence-based ABA therapy to children with autism ages 2 to 6. Stride has locations throughout Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. Stride's full-day program combines structured one-on-one therapy with naturalistic group activities. It is designed to assist with self-care, school readiness, social skills, emotional regulation, communication, transitioning, and play and leisure. Families interested in learning more can contact Stride Autism Centers at 515-207-5251 (Iowa and Nebraska) or 312-554-5578 (Illinois) or visit the Stride website at https://stridecenters.com/.



Are you interested in a career helping children? Visit https://stridecenters.com/careers to browse our open roles.

