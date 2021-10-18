News: iMobie Announces AnyMirror to Mirror Phone and Tablet Screens with Synchronized Audio in High-quality without Delay | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- iMobie Inc., an innovator dedicated to enhancing software technology in the consideration of users' convenience in digital life for more than 10 years, released a fantastic mirroring application - AnyMirror. This tool enables users to mirror Android & iOS screens, audio, cameras, and microphones and stream as many devices simultaneously with different content as they need.



"During the past two years, we've been through a hard time with COVID-19, bringing about many chaoses in daily life. People are getting used to online study, work, and home entertainment. Under this circumstance, we created AnyMirror to provide a better choice for people to work, study, or entertain on a larger screen via Wi-Fi or USB cable," said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie. "After experiencing the pain, I strongly believe we will finally usher in a new round of vitality and light."



Killing features of AnyMirror:



* Multi-Device Mirroring



AnyMirror helps users to mirror multiple phones and tablets with different screens, audio, cameras, and mics.



- It mirrors phones and tablet screens with synchronized audio in high quality without delay and turns the phone camera into a flexibly movable HD webcam, with up to 4K resolution,



* Offer Personalized Customization



AnyMirror will offer various sharing styles to fit people's needs and enhance using experience.



- It offers a flexible layout, separate windows, auto-rotation, and free choice to zoom in or zoom out.



* Meet More Demands



AnyMirror is more than mirroring. Apart from mirroring, it can act as a screen capture, a whiteboard, or a live streamer.



- It can record all on-screen activities and any audio users need while mirroring from various devices and capture highlights with screenshots.



- It offers various annotation tools for users during mirroring, such as adding arrows, shapes, texts, mosaics, etc.



- It provides real-time transmission of audio and video straight to Twitch, Discord, YouTube, and other platforms, or to conferencing software, like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and so on.



Learn more: https://anymirror.imobie.com/



Price and Availability:



AnyMirror is available for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac with the price from $17.99 quarterly at: https://anymirror.imobie.com/pricing/



About iMobie:



iMobie Inc. is an advanced software developer dedicated to making the digital life simpler for all users worldwide. Information: https://www.imobie.com



