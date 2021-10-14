News: Nestle USA Awards Capstone Logistics Broker of the Year for 2020 | CitizenWire

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Capstone Logistics, a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, has been named 2020 Broker of the Year by Nestle USA. Capstone's freight management division has served Nestle USA for more than five years, steadily growing the relationship each year.



Nestle USA leaders chose Capstone as Broker of the Year because of strong performance across several key areas: communication, innovation, service and account management, visibility, technology, and reliability.



"We are incredibly proud to have achieved this accolade from Nestle USA, the largest CPG company in the world," said Ross Vigil, EVP of Client Management - Freight Management at Capstone. "To have our team's commitment to service and innovation recognized by one of the strongest supply chain teams in the country is a tremendous honor."



Capstone provides high-touch transportation solutions powered by best-in-class technology. From handling high-risk temperature-controlled business to high-stakes production-line and retail shipments, Capstone has the operational expertise and carrier network to provide an exceptional experience to partners that require careful handling, meticulous execution, and end-to-end visibility.



Capstone's presence in more than 550 distribution centers gives partners unique access to actionable insights and support that can lead to faster driver turn times, reduced costs, operational efficiency, and shipper of choice status.



About Capstone Logistics



Capstone Logistics is the leader in providing specialized, technology-enabled solutions for the most challenging supply chains. Powered by an interconnected platform, Capstone creates end-to-end efficiencies and cost-savings that help suppliers, distributors, and retailers exceed customer expectations. From performance-driven labor solutions to high-touch transportation and fulfillment, Capstone delivers the scale, accountability, and continuity that enables modern supply chains to compete in an ever-evolving environment. To learn more, visit https://www.capstonelogistics.com/.



