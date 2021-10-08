News: Vistamar School Opens New Viking Commons | CitizenWire

Ribbon Cutting Celebrates New Commons and Commercial Kitchen Addressing Community and Wellness

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- As students look for connection after months of pandemic induced isolation, Vistamar School, an independent college preparatory day school serving grades 9-12, announced the official opening of the Viking Commons, a new gathering space and commercial kitchen providing a nutritious lunch to the entire school community every day, at no daily charge.



"Our school is built on community and equity. The Viking Commons provides an important way for everyone in our school community to come together over a great equalizer, food," stated Chris Bright, Vistamar Head of School. "We've removed the stress of having to figure out what to do about lunch every day and instead, provide an array of healthful food options at no added daily charge in a beautiful space to meet."



Living a healthy and balanced life is one of Vistamar's core values, and the Viking Commons supports this value. Healthful, nutritious, and delicious lunches are prepared from scratch daily onsite. The food service partner takes a "wellness" first approach, providing custom menus that are flavorful, provide variety, and also support local and sustainable agricultural practices.



Designing the Viking Commons was a collaborative effort. The design, fundraising and building process incorporated the work of Vistamar's trustees, staff, parents, and the architect, ODAA Architecture. Care was taken to echo the innovative, open space design of the school and reinforce the School's commitment to best practices in education. The Viking Commons is one of the most dramatic building upgrades since the school was founded.



About Vistamar School



Vistamar School, founded in 2005, is an independent college preparatory day school serving grades 9-12. The founders' vision was to tap into the diversity of Los Angeles to bring together students who could learn from each other the skills and attitudes necessary for global citizenship. The Vistamar mission rests on three pillars: challenging academics that engage and inspire students; an intimate atmosphere that supports students with caring relationships; and a diverse community that encourages the authentic exchange of perspectives and leads students to be comfortable crossing cultural boundaries. Vistamar believes there's a better way to do high school.



Learn more at: https://www.vistamarschool.org



Follow on Twitter: @vistamarschool



