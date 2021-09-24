News: High Mountain Breezes (HMB Players) Releases 2nd Presale Track, ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken’ off Soon to be Released Record, ‘Daddy’s Margarita Rose’ | CitizenWire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. /CitizenWire/ -- High Mountain Breezes today announce the release of their second pre-sale song "Will The Circle Be Unbroken," a track from their soon to be released record "Daddy's Margarita Rose." The track is now available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, You-Tube and many other major streaming services.



"The exciting times continue! We are very honored to have this opportunity to share with the world our rendition of a timeless treasure of a song," said Bruce Tarletsky, Founder of the High Mountain Breezes.



"For me personally, this project was truly an experience of love and friendship that will last a lifetime for us all. To have 13 of the most gifted artist, players, producer, engineer and friends sharing their love in this song is something that happens once in one's lifetime."



Deborah Allen, a Grammy-nominated entertainer, an extraordinarily talented singer, songwriter, producer and performer brings her amazing talent and heart & soul to the song as one of the featured artists accompanied by the HMB Players. Ms. Allen said "I'm proud to be a small part of this 'wonderful' circle of great friends and music."



"Will The Circle Be Unbroken" brings an amazing vibe that the HMB Players hope will leave listeners inspired and thankful for the times of their lives. We just couldn't wait to share it with the world. Our arrangement, which we believe is unique and different from any of the original versions that audiences have come to know, was done by Chris Leuzinger, who simply nailed it.



The other great artists also featured on "Will The Circle Be Unbroken" are comprised of truly awesome talents, a true collection of friends and the sounds created by the HMB Players. Our hope is that once again our fans will be moved each time, they listen to it. The awesome line-up of artist on this song also featured along with Deborah Allen includes, Singer/Songwriter Benita Hill along with a couple of "Your" gifted HMB Player artists, Ron Wallace and Melissa Duvall. The wonderful talents of Vicki Hampton and Robert Bailey bring their heartfelt sounds to the background vocals.



In addition to today's release, back on August 20, 2021, The High Mountain Breezes released, as a pre-sale release, the title track of its upcoming record, "Daddy's Margarita Rose." The song was co-written by Bruce Tarletsky, Jimmy Mattingly and Chris Leuzinger. This track truly reflects the HMB Players approach to music. Not only are the HMB Players the best at what they do, they are true curators of their art.



When you listen to "Daddy's Margarita Rose," you will see what we mean. It's not always about trying to produce the next commercial hit song. It's about telling a story and being a true guardian of the art. Gwen Sebastian is the Artist on "Daddy's Margarita Rose." Words cannot truly illustrate the amazing talent of Gwen Sebastian as she truly made this song her own.



Please click on this link below to stream or get your copy of both songs off these sites.



"Will The Circle Be Unbroken"



https://digital-delivery-services.lnk.to/rwoBmUs8PR



"Daddy's Margarita Rose"



https://digital-delivery-services.lnk.to/qHBMLPeBPR



We are asking fans to be sure to click on the "Follow" buttons on their favorite streaming so that they can continue to be a part of the High Mountain Breezes experience along with us as we near the street date of November 20,2021 of our new record, Daddy's Margarita Rose.



About the HMB Players (High Mountain Breezes Players):



The HMB Players are a studio group. We are a collection of life long music friends who take time out of our professional careers to come together in the High Mountain Breezes to reconnect, share in our friendships and our God given talents to create our own style of music together. When we are in the studio, it is a very heartfelt and spiritual experience shared among friends who love what they do as opposed to just a studio work session. One HMB Player expressed who we are and what we do so very eloquently when he said, "The gift of being a worthy session player is two-fold, first; using one's palette to augment something already beautiful, and second, being trusted and skilled enough to do it."



As we come together as a team, we are doing the same for ourselves, together. In a way, we are leaving our own mark on music, our legacy so to speak. When we come together, it is truly a collaborative effort. Time seems to stand still as everyone shares in the creative process. Everyone from the players, the vocalist, the songwriting team and producers contribute to a record. Like in years gone by, we make our records the old fashion way, right in the studio.



So, when you hear one of our songs, you will feel the chemistry of years of friendships, the love, skills and collaboration of experiences, ideas and individual feelings in our records and music. We all are truly very honored and blessed to have the opportunity to make our kind of music together and spend a little time together, hopefully for years to come.



We Are a Music Family:



Over the years, our lives in music have brought so many wonderful individuals with so much God given talents into our lives. True lifelong friendships have grown from our paths having crossed with them. We are all very honored and truly blessed to be able to call each of them friend. Our friends have meant so much to the music that has been ingrained in generations of hearts around the world and for that, it's a gift that will last till the end of time. We love and admire each of them, as we are sure fans do too through their music that has touched all our hearts and souls.



For more information, contact Bruce E. Tarletsky, Founder, High Mountain Breezes Publishing, LLC by email at highmtbreezespub@aol.com or visit https://www.highmountainbreezes.com/



MULTIMEDIA:



IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0924s2p-hmb-covers-300dpi.jpg



Image caption: Covers of albums, "Will The Circle Be Unbroken" and "Daddy's Margarita Rose" by High Mountain Breezes (HMB Players).



VIDEO (YouTube) "Will The Circle Be Unbroken": https://youtu.be/qIZA4rZf3to



Learn More: https://www.highmountainbreezes.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.