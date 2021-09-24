News: AAPI Toastmaster to Host The 2021 Los Angeles Congress of Neighborhoods | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Asian American Toastmaster Judy Thang has been selected to host the opening session of the 2021 Los Angeles Congress of Neighborhoods. This year, the theme of the event will be "Leading Change Together," Toastmasters District 52 announced today.



"The opening session will be comprised of a keynote speaker Executive Director General Manager Capri Maddox- of the LA Civil Human Rights and Equity Department, Mayor Garcetti, the Board of Neighborhood Commissioners Representative, and the General Manager of the Department of Neighborhood Empowerment, Raquel Beltran," says Colette Amin, Co-Chair of the Production Committee of the 2021 Los Angeles Congress of Neighborhoods.



"Being part of Toastmasters has provided the space and support that I needed to become confident and driven, and to work on my own goals in life," says Toastmaster Judy Thang. "I've been fortunate to work with Toastmasters from all walks of life - and thrust into situations that nudge me out of my comfort zone such as the opportunity to host the opening session of the 2021 Los Angeles Congress of Neighborhoods."



The virtual congress has an expected attendance of 500-700 Angelenos. The goal is to bring together neighborhood council board members, committee members, stakeholders, and local communities from our 99 neighborhood councils for a day of learning, civic engagement, and inspiration.



2021 Los Angeles Congress of Neighborhoods



Date: September 25, 2021



Time: from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.



Location: Online via Zoom



For more information please visit: https://www.neighborhoodcongress.la



About District 52



District 52 comprises more than 90 corporate and community Toastmasters clubs in Burbank, Glendale, Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, San Fernando Valley, Valencia, Calabazas, and Malibu.



To learn more about District 52 please visit: http://www.district52.org/



About Toastmasters International



Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit http://www.toastmasters.org/. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.



Learn More: https://www.district52.org/

