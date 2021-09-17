News: Social Activist AM Davies Introduces New BIPOC Hosts to Share the Mic on Her ‘Yes, a Stripper’ Podcast | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- An iconic veteran of Hollywood's nightlife scene, AM Davies (AMD) has been working with and advocating for dancers and workers within the sex community for nearly two decades. She is the Secretary of Strippers United (formerly Soldiers of Pole), an organization which works to unionize dancers and has hosted her podcast, "Yes, a Stripper" Podcast (YAS Podcast) (https://yesastripperpodcast.com/) for the past year and a half as an educational resource for inquiring listeners.



In an effort to further embrace and mobilize around the Black Lives Matter agenda, Davies has introduced three new BIPOC personalities to the show's format. Onyx Sachi, the owner of Iconyx Elite Entertainment, Daisy Ducati, a founding member of the BIPOC Adult Industry Collective and GiGi Holliday, a renowned burlesque performer, will all take the mic with episodes that lend insight and compassion to the lives of women and workers in the adult entertainment community.



YAS Podcast is a popular weekly show that interviews workers and dancers with a discussion about life inside and outside the club, with an exploration beyond the public and media misconceptions. Listeners can learn from the hosts and guests as a sense of community and support is nurtured. YAS Podcast is a production of Period (https://periodpodcastnetwork.com/), a feminist podcast collective.



Podcast producer, AM Davies (AMD) is an activist, dancer and most recently a below the knee amputee. A scooter accident in 2018 and the resulting amputation changed her path. Amazingly however she continues to dance and still dons her legendary platform shoes while doing so. Her primary focus however is now podcasting and using her platform to effect broad social change. Davies will continue to produce content and all four hosts will take turns releasing episodes.



"As a woman and dancer who has inherently benefited from race, I know that my calling is to utilize my privilege and create platforms that are beneficial to all, but particularly to my marginalized siblings," expresses Davies. "I'm so excited to open up the YAS Podcast to these beautiful women as I know they have so much to share with our listeners as they also bring their own listeners into the conversation."



To listen to YAS Podcast, go to https://yesastripperpodcast.com/.



Follow the show on Instagram at @yesastripperpodcast / https://www.instagram.com/yesastripperpodcast/ .



Photo left to right: AM Davies, Onyx Sachi, Daisy Ducati and GiGi Holliday - https://imagizer.imageshack.com/v2/640x480q90/923/ARVdRC.jpg



Learn More: https://yesastripperpodcast.com/

