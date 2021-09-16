News: Music Theater Works Presents RAGTIME | CitizenWire

SKOKIE, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Music Theater Works will present "Ragtime" at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076) from October 29, 2021 through November 7, 2021 being the third production of the 2021 Season.



About The Show



Music Theater Works brings this 13-time Tony Award-nominated musical with its rich, award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens - the lyricist and composer duo behind Once on This Island and Seussical to its stage. "Ragtime," based on the E. L. Doctorow, tells the unforgettable story of an upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a young, daring Harlem musician living during the early years of the 20th century.



Showcasing the great struggle that accompanies the American Dream and featuring some of the most well-known figures of the time, Ragtime tells the tale of three different individuals who desire a brighter future but must unite to achieve their goals.



Production Details



WHO:



* Music Theater Works



WHAT:

* "Ragtime"

* Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

* Book by Terrence McNally

* Music by Stephen Flaherty

* Directed by Stacey Flaster

* Choreography by Ariel Etana Triunfo

* Music Directed and Conducted by Roger Bingaman



CAST MEMBERS:

* Dan Gold (as Tateh)

* Kelly Britt (as Mother)

* Lydia Burke (as Sarah)

* Brian Hupp (as Father)

* Bob Sanders (as Grandfather & Judge)

* Korey White (as Booker T. Washington)

* Curtis Bannister (as Coalhouse Walker Jr.)

* Ryan Dooley (as Mother's Younger Brother)



CREATIVE TEAM:

* Dramaturg (Nathan Lamp)

* Tech Director (Will Hughes)

* Dialect Coach (Kathy Logelin)

* Props Designer (Ellen Markus)

* Sound Designer (Aaron Quick)

* Set Designer (Sotirios Livaditis)

* Production Manager (Bob Silton)

* Lighting Designer (Andrew Myers)

* Fight Choreographer (Nick Sandys)

* Stage Manager (Sean Michael Mohler)

* Costume Designer (Rachel Sypniewski)

* Assistant Stage Manager (Parker Bailey)

* Producing Artistic Director (Kyle A. Dougan)

* Hair And Make-Up Co-Designer (Alice Salazar)

* Hair And Make-Up Co-Designer (Charlene Sellers)



WHEN:

* Group Performance: Thursday, October 28, 2021 @ 1:00 PM

* Press Performance: Friday, October 29, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

* Saturday, October 30, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

* Sunday, October 31, 2021 @ 2:00 PM

* Wednesday, November 3, 2021 @ 1:00 PM

* Friday, November 5, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

* Saturday, November 6, 2021 @ 2:00 PM & 8:00 PM

* Sunday, November 7, 2021 @ 2:00 PM



WHERE:

North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie



9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, IL 60077



TICKETS:



Ticket prices range from $41 to $108 and tickets for guests 25 and under are half-price.



Box Office: (847) 673-6300



Website: https://www.musictheaterworks.com/Ragtime/



RUN TIME:



The approximate run time is 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one 15 minute intermission.



HEALTH SAFETY:



ALL GUESTS will be required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status and to present their photo ID with proof of full vaccination from COVID-19 with an approved vaccine.



Please visit https://www.musictheaterworks.com/health-safety-procedures/ for more information.



UPCOMING SHOWS



BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL (Dec 23, 2021 - Jan 2, 2022).



The 2021 season has been proudly sponsored by Joyce Saxon.



ABOUT MUSIC THEATER WORKS



Music Theater Works is a professional non-profit theater company based in Wilmette, Illinois featuring a colorful repertoire including operetta, the Golden Age of Broadway, the Great American Songbook, and modern classics since 1980.



As of 2021, Music Theater Works has become a resident theater company at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60076).



The mission of Music Theater Works is to produce and present musical theater from a variety of world traditions and to engage the local community through educational and outreach programs.



MEDIA CONTACT

Aaron Ozee

Director of Marketing

Music Theater Works

Phone: (847) 920-5360 ext. 7

Email: aozee@musictheaterworks.org



Learn More: https://www.musictheaterworks.com/

