News: Cargill Turkey Production Recertified As VPP Star Site | CitizenWire

RICHMOND, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- The Cargill Turkey Production, LLC Harrisonburg Feed Mill in Harrisonburg, Virginia, has been recertified as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry's Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP).



The Cargill Turkey Production, LLC Harrisonburg Feed Mill is one of 36 current participants in the STAR program of public/private sector worksites to achieve and retain this recognition. In 2004, the Cargill Harrisonburg Feed Mill was the first feed mill in the United States to be recognized as a VPP STAR site. The site has 25 employees and is part of Cargill's integrated poultry production operations in Virginia and West Virginia. The feed mill produces on average, 7,200 tons a week and 350,000 tons a year of bulk turkey feed for Cargill contracted turkey growers as well as chicken feed for growers filling contracts with George's Poultry Growing operations in the Shenandoah Valley.



The Virginia VPP recognizes and promotes exceptional safety and health management systems for Virginia's employers in all industries. In VPP, the participant's management, workers, and VOSH establish a cooperative relationship that encourages continuous improvement in worksite safety performance.



Acceptance into Virginia's VPP is confirmation and recognition that an employer has achieved safety and health excellence well above their industry peers.



The VOSH VPP administers the Virginia STAR, Virginia Challenge, VADOC Challenge, Virginia BEST, and Virginia BUILT programs.



For more information about this program or the other services we offer, visit our website at https://www.doli.virginia.gov/voluntary-protection-program/

Learn More: https://www.doli.virginia.gov/

