News: ViewTech Borescopes Exhibiting at FABTECH and MINExpo International 2021 | CitizenWire

VJ-3 video borescopes will be showcased at manufacturing and mining industry trade shows

TRAVERSE City, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- As two of the largest trade shows in the United States return after COVID-19 forced a hiatus, ViewTech Borescopes will be one of the thousands of exhibitors featuring the latest machinery and technology next week during FABTECH and MINExpo International. FABTECH 2021 will be taking place at the McCormick Place in Chicago from September 13-16, while MINExpo International is being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas from September 13-15. With both events the pillar for their respective industry, ViewTech Borescopes is expecting the return of face-to-face exhibiting to generate many new business connections requiring remote visual inspection equipment.



Returning to exhibit at FABTECH for the sixth time, ViewTech Borescopes will be in the welding pavilion at booth B20066. With the integrity of welds requiring verification, ViewTech's VJ-3 Dual Camera provides technicians visual access through both a forward-facing and 90-degree angle camera. Featuring 360-degree articulation, along with full-color image and video capture capability, inspecting residual deposits or the quality and color of the weld bead is quick and easy process. In addition to the VJ-3 Dual Camera, ViewTech Borescopes will also have on hand the VJ-3 Far Focus, VJ-3 3.9mm, and VJ-3 2.8mm.



For the first time, ViewTech Borescopes is exhibiting at MINExpo International and will be located inside the South Hall at booth 27340. MINExpo International is the world's largest and most comprehensive mining event, drawing over 40,000 attendees. ViewTech is eager to demonstrate several borescopes from their lineup, including how the VJ-3 Far Focus video borescope can assist mining industry professionals with their maintenance and inspection requirements. As the newest ViewTech borescope available for sale, the VJ-3 Far Focus features an illumination output of 60,000lux, which is three times brighter than the standard VJ-3 video borescope and sees clearly beyond the normally short focal distance of standard industrial borescopes.



VJ-3 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com



