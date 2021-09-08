News: Ruby Slipper Swivel Car Seat Cover Wins New Product Award | CitizenWire

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio /CitizenWire/ -- The inventor of the Ruby Slipper Swivel Car Seat Cover, Katherine Miles, is excited to announce that this deceptively simple mobility product has earned the New Product Pavilion Providers' Choice Bronze Award at the 2021 Medtrade West national trade show. Sponsored by HomeCare Magazine, the honor highlights the potential of the Ruby Slipper to make a difference in the lives of seniors and others with limited mobility.



The Ruby Slipper Swivel Car Seat Cover helps people enter and exit a vehicle seat with ease, allowing seniors with limited mobility and persons recovering from injury or surgery to get to the places they want and need to go: visiting friends and family, running errands and going to medical appointments.



"To be selected for this award by our fellow Medtrade attendees means a lot," said Miles. "It's real confirmation that our simple little product can be a life-changer for many people. We are so grateful to Medtrade West and HomeCare Magazine for the opportunity to spread the word about the Ruby Slipper!"



"We're probably one of the lowest-tech products here," said Steve Porcaro, Ruby Slipper's Director of Business Development. "You don't have to change the battery, you don't have to learn to operate it. Just put it on the seat, set it up and you're good to go. People were very excited about the simplicity and the ease, and how comfortable and simple it was. And everyone said the same thing: how come I didn't think of that?"



Miles and the Ruby Slipper team look forward to making more connections at the upcoming Medtrade East event in October 2021 in Atlanta.



About Medtrade West and HomeCare Magazine



Held July 12-14 in Phoenix, Medtrade West marked Ruby Slipper's return to its first in-person national trade show in eighteen months. The nation's largest home medical equipment exhibition and conference, Medtrade has been helping the industry grow since 1979.



HomeCare is the leading business magazine for home medical equipment and home health professionals.



About the Ruby Slipper Swivel Car Seat Cover



The Ruby Slipper Swivel Car Seat Cover is a specially designed, heavy-duty double-layered seat cover with a unique sliding action that allows passengers to swivel in and out of the car seat with ease. This simple seat cover allows passengers to quickly and easily enter or exit virtually any vehicle. The Ruby Slipper is comfortable, convenient and helps reduce stress while traveling. It is intended for anyone with limited mobility and strength, or recuperating from a recent surgery.



The Ruby Slipper fits virtually all passenger cars and trucks, is easily installed in minutes, works on both cloth and leather seats, and can be moved from car to car as needed. The nylon fabric is rugged, comfortable and easy to care for.



About Ruby Slipper, LLC



Made entirely in America, the Ruby Slipper Swivel Car Seat Cover can be purchased online at https://www.rubyslipperswivelcarseatcover.com/ (via PayPal) or by calling 877-855-3065. The cost is $79.95 plus $11.95 shipping. The Ruby Slipper comes with a 30-day money back guarantee.



Questions can be directed to https://www.rubyslipperswivelcarseatcover.com/contact or 877-855-3065. Ruby Slipper, LLC is located at P.O. Box 508, St. Clairsville, Ohio, 43950.



MULTIMEDIA:



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/334V1cefQtA



Learn More: https://www.rubyslippercarseatcover.com/

