News: Tres Amigos Grill introduces their new menu item Chef John’s Street Tacos for Taco Tuesday | CitizenWire

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Tres Amigos Grill in Winter Garden known for creating, grilling and serving a fusion of Tex-Mex, Grilled and Mexican Style offerings announces the addition of Chef John's Street Tacos to its menu.



"As we launch Chef John's Street tacos on Tuesday, Tacos are not only for Tuesdays. We ask all our friends to consider living every day like it's Taco Tuesday since these will be available every day," says John Kresl, owner, aka "Chef John."



Served with your choice of skirt steak, chicken, shrimp, pork carnitas or vegetables, the Chef John Street Tacos are wrapped in crispy homemade corn tortillas and topped with Pico De Gallo, Cotija cheese and our homemade hot sauce. To top it off, we add a few lime wedges to the party.



Kresl adds, "For every item on our menu old or new, we keep the home in homemade from the produce to the process and from preparation to presentation. Every step, every stage and every layer of every ingredient matters to us at Tres Amigos Grill."



Based in Winter Garden, Florida, Tres Amigos Grill delivers flame grilled to order entrees methodically prepared and distinctively dressed with the freshest toppings, seasonings, and sides for individuals, families and friends.



From Grilled Stuffed Tacos to our Stuffed Grill Bowls, and full course entrees to our customized catering menu, Tres Amigos Grill practices a personalized approach to preparing every individual order and every special request.



Tres Amigos Grill is Creating, Grilling, and Serving Food and Friendships in Winter Garden, Florida and beyond. Every item on the Tres Amigos grill menu is created, served, and shared for dining in, carrying out, curbside pick-up, or delivery.



Starting Tuesday, September 7, Tres Amigos Grill is introducing Chef John Street Tacos to the menu available every day.



"We invite our friends and our neighbors to embrace the taco," says Chef John Kresl.



Visit Tres Amigos Grill at their Winter Garden Location at 1025 South Dillard Street, Winter Garden, Florida 34787.



More information on their website at https://tresamigosgrill.com/



