News: ViewTech Borescopes Exhibiting at Advanced Manufacturing Expo | CitizenWire

Remote visual inspection video borescopes will be on display at AME Booth 1037

TRAVERSE City, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- ViewTech Borescopes will be exhibiting for the first time at the Advanced Manufacturing Expo on August 26 and 27, which is being held at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Three different halls, metalworking, mechanical, and automation & manufacturing services, will feature more than 200 vendors and the latest manufacturing technology and equipment. With the 2020 Advanced Manufacturing Expo cancelled due to COVID-19, this free event is anticipating a record number of attendees.



ViewTech Borescopes will be represented by Sales Consultant Evan Miller, who will be bringing along several video borescopes for attendees to trial. Video borescope models include the VJ-3 2.8mm, VJ-3 3.9mm, VJ-3 Dual Camera, and VJ-3 Far Focus. ViewTech will be available to meet with attendees at Booth #1037 on Thursday, August 26 from 8:00am - 4:00pm and Friday, August 27 from 8:00am - 1:00pm. During these time periods, Advanced Manufacturing Expo attendees can arrange for a no-cost, no-obligation demo to be sent to their manufacturing facility.



With a majority of ViewTech's clientele based in manufacturing, the VJ-3 video borescope performs a vast array of inspections, many of which entail viewing inside of critical components. By providing the best borescope option for their budget, ViewTech Borescopes have been saving companies time and money on preventative maintenance and inspections.



VJ-3 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com



Learn More: https://www.ViewTech.com

