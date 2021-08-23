News: EPIC Welcomes Peter Marshall – Further Strengthens Entertainment and Sports Practice | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Peter Marshall has joined its Entertainment & Sports practice as Managing Principal, Media Services.



Marshall will play a pivotal role in the continued development of the firm's Entertainment side of the business. He brings nearly two decades of experience in the insurance industry, with a specific focus on Film, Television and New Media.



Marshall has developed risk management protocols for some of the world's leading film, television, and new media production companies, including many Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award nominated and winning shows. He has developed pandemic coverage, Cyber, Management Liability, Political Risk, Hurricane, and Kidnap, Ransom & Extortion programs for these companies as well. Marshall has also created production and Intellectual Property insurance programs.



Marshall produced feature films and long-form television prior to becoming an insurance and risk advisor. During his years of experience in the film industry, while based in Los Angeles, he was Senior Vice President of Film Production at Lionsgate, and head of television production at Trimark Pictures. He also served as an executive at several prominent independents where he developed screenplays and oversaw the production through delivery of many lauded and successful feature, cable, and network television films.



"Peter brings an incredible depth of wide-ranging expertise to this role, allowing EPIC to further expand our offerings and immediately benefit our entertainment clients," said Scott Davis, President, National Specialty Practices at EPIC. "We are thrilled to have him join our team and help us continue our growth in this specialized area," Davis continued. Marshall will report to Davis.



Marshall graduated Cum Laude with a B.A. from Yale College, and an M.F.A. from the Yale School of Drama. He is a licensed Property and Casualty broker in New York, California, Georgia, Virginia, Louisiana, and Florida. Marshall is an active community member, supporting many organizations including Ronald McDonald House.



Peter Marshall



peter.marshall@epicbrokers.com



Phone: (310) 721-4323



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, a retail insurance brokerage, has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to clients. EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. https://www.epicbrokers.com/



Learn More: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

