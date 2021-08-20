News: Modern Art Cartel Pushes the Boundaries of Art and Technology | CitizenWire

TORONTO, Ontario /CitizenWire/ -- What do you get when you mix multidisciplined, modern artists from around the world with a cutting-edge blend of technology and art? You get Modern Art Cartel. Modern Art Cartel is at the forefront of combining art with technology and has developed the world's first AI digital artist, MysterioAI, that creates engaging NFTs (non-fungible token) or collectible digital assets. In addition, its events employ RFID and QR Technology to deliver immersive, in-person art experiences.



This newly-created collective of contemporary artists has a mission to help businesses, developers, interior designers and homeowners create inspirational spaces through modern art. And, NFTs are just one of the collections that's taking the art design world by storm.



Modern Art Cartel looks for artists that push the boundaries, concepts, ideas, mediums, technology and talent. They then hand select and invite those artists to join the Modern Art Cartel collective. It typically recruits artists through social media, industry events and referrals.



Once an artist has been added to the collective, Modern Art Cartel handles what most artists eschew - the business end of things. It manages all of their sales, marketing and operations, so they can focus on doing what they love - creating art.



Artists in the Modern Art Cartel work in a variety of mediums with different materials and styles. Many of its artists have received major media coverage and multiple awards. In fact, "Art Business News" recently added Modern Art Cartel to its list of "Top 40 Artists" to Watch."



"I created the Modern Art Cartel along with my long-time friend, Rafael Scasserra. We did it because of our love of art," Mark D'Onofrio, CEO, Modern Art Cartel, says.



Scasserra is an artist and technology entrepreneur and the two are now working to curate an incredibly talented group of what D'Onofrio refers to as "art misfits."



"Each artist has a personal style and is focused on changing the art game," D'Onofrio adds. "We're pushing the boundaries of art through our creations, materials, collaborations and technology innovations and I'm excited about what the future holds."



About Modern Art Cartel



Modern Art Cartel curates, designs and sells modern art. It partners with interior designers, developers, businesses and home owners to create amazing spaces that dazzle. It's been featured on major media outlets such as Bravo, Living Luxe and Global News and is a platinum art sponsor for HGTV Canada in 2021/2022. It also sells its unique art online.



For more information, visit: https://modernartcartel.com/



For NFT gallery, visit: https://opensea.io/mysterioai



Instagram: @modernartcartel (more than 17K followers): https://www.instagram.com/modernartcartel/



MULTIMEDIA:



*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/8hR7PKZWui4



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0820s2p-like-jagger-300dpi.jpg



Caption: "Moves Like Jagger" Original Pop Art by Rafael Scasserra, Modern Art Cartel co-founder.



MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Rafael Scasserra

of Modern Art Cartel

+1-905-391-8046

sales@modernartcartel.com



Learn More: https://modernartcartel.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.