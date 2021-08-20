News: AMI Expeditionary Healthcare and Maclean Health announce partnership to provide COVID-testing, vaccinations, and other safety measures to help California schools to open safely | CitizenWire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, an international health-care provider with unparalleled experience in responding to global pandemics, and Maclean Health, a renowned Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise (DVBE) healthcare distributor, have teamed up to deliver COVID testing, vaccinations, and healthcare supplies to school districts with the support of California School Boards Association (CSBA).



CSBA brings together school governing boards, and administrators from districts and county offices of education to advocate for effective policies that advance the education and wellbeing of the state's more than 6 million school-age children.



"This approach will ensure cost-effective vaccinations and individual COVID testing and early detection of positive cases enabling California schools to open its doors knowing that its teachers, staff, and students are healthy," said Mike Smith, Executive Vice President, Operations, AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.



AMI has been providing COVID-19 testing services since May 2021 to schools and static sites in the South, West, and Central districts for the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD). AMI currently has 800 employees across 18 locations conducting 250,000 tests per week for on-campus students and staff as wells as homebound special needs individuals.



"We are proud during this ongoing pandemic to be able to help the state of California open its school doors knowing that its students, educators, and staff have the best chance of remaining COVID-free with a robust testing and vaccination solution," said Tony Campos, COO of Maclean Health. "This partnership enables us to apply all preventive measures to make sure that California's students, teachers, school administrators and faculty, as well as communities at large, are safe."



At the end of 2020, Maclean Health was awarded the State of California Face Mask Contract, which is a mandatory contract for all California state agencies. To date, Maclean has delivered large volumes of these critical masks to many California departments and agencies, including the Department of Education, Department of Social Services, Department of General Services, Department of Veterans Affairs, Correctional Health Care Services, CalFire, Department of Health Care Services, and various unified school districts.



This unique partnership will be guided by the experience of AMI's Global Health Director Dr. Thomas Crabtree who brings his experience in helping to eradicate Ebola and Dr. Scott Giberson, a retired Rear Admiral and experienced public health leader.



For more information about AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, please visit https://ami.health/.



For more information about Maclean Health, please visit https://www.macleanhealth.com/.



For any questions, please contact info@macleanhealth.com



Learn More: https://ami.health/

