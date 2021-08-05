News: SimpleNexus ranks 47 out of 100 on Fast Company’s worldwide list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators | CitizenWire

LEHI, Utah /CitizenWire/ -- SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, nabbed the number 47 spot on Fast Company's third annual list of the world's 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.



As the first mobile homeownership platform, SimpleNexus is defined by innovation. It has carefully crafted its culture to promote innovation, from dozens of internal initiatives to a set of core values (HIVE, an acronym for hungry, innovative, vibrant, empathetic) that guide the work of employees in every department and at every strata of the organization. SimpleNexus touches approximately one in eight home loans originated in the United States.



"It's an honor to rank among the top companies around the world that are striving to promote innovation," said SimpleNexus CEO Cathleen Schreiner Gates. "SimpleNexus' continued success calls for attracting out-of-the-box thinkers and innovators. We are dedicated to maintaining an environment to do just that."



Of the 2021 class of Best Workplaces for Innovators, Fast Company editor-in-chief Stephanie Mehta said: "These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021. This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront."



Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators program ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2021



Fast Company is the world's leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics (ethical economics), leadership, and design. Written for, by, and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company and FastCompany.com inspire readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication Inc. Stephanie Mehta is editor-in-chief.



SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the homebuying process. The platforms' native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings - all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.



