News: 4,979 Square Foot Immaculate, Turn-Key Office Space Sublease at 9 West Broad Street in Stamford, CT Represented by Choyce Peterson | CitizenWire

NORWALK, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced they are exclusively representing a 4,979 square foot (SF) office suite available for sublease at 9 West Broad Street in Stamford, CT. Choyce Peterson Vice Presidents Adam Cognetta and Charlene O'Connell comprise the brokerage team.



9 West Broad Street is a Class A office building in the heart of downtown Stamford which completed a $10 million renovation in 2014. This property offers modern open common spaces coupled with incredible, upper-floor views of Long Island Sound, and walking access to downtown Stamford. The building is conveniently located 0.6 miles to I-95, 3.7 miles to the Merritt Parkway, and a 10-minute walk to the Stamford Metro-North Train Station. 9 West Broad also features covered parking, a private tenant shuttle to the Stamford Train Station, a full-service cafeteria with indoor and outdoor seating, fitness center, conference facility, and on-site security. The building is professionally owned and managed by Stamford-based, Forstone Capital.



The newly built-out, well-appointed 4,979 SF office space being marketed for sublease is on the 5th floor with expansive windows that offer panoramic views of downtown. With high grade finishes, the suite has 3 conference rooms, 20 workstations and an open pantry in its current configuration, and furniture can be made available. The sublease term is through October 2026, while a direct deal with the landlord is also possible.



Cognetta commented, "We are pleased to represent such a pristine, newly-built out office space within a freshly renovated downtown building. 9 West Broad Street is perfectly situated adjacent to Mill River Park and within walking distance of countless restaurants, and stores. This suite presents an ideal situation for any company looking to establish a presence in a class A building in downtown Stamford."



About Choyce Peterson



Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.



Adam Cognetta



Vice President



Choyce Peterson, Inc.



(203) 961-8173



acognetta@choycepeterson.com



www.choycepeterson.com



