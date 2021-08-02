News: Current Builders Promotes Roberto Aguiar to Chief Estimator | CitizenWire

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Current Builders (www.currentbuilders.com) is pleased to announce that Roberto Aguiar has been promoted to Chief Estimator. Aguiar joined the award-winning general contracting firm in 2016 and quickly ascended to senior estimator, where he demonstrated his talent for evaluating bid documents, preparing RFIs and effectively communicating with both clients and construction teams.



"Roberto has consistently proven to be an outstanding member of Current Builders' team," said Eric Herlihy, Executive Vice President - Preconstruction. "As Chief Estimator, he will play a critical role in our company's ability to maintain profitability and growth. We have tremendous confidence in his leadership and talent for procuring competitive projects."



Aguiar is a forward-thinking estimator with 18 years of progressive experience in the construction industry, including management training and organizational development. He is bilingual professional with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.



"I am thankful for this opportunity to serve Current Builders in this expanded role," said Aguiar. "I look forward to leading the estimating team as we work to efficiently deliver optimized services to our current clients and to expand our partnerships with new developers through competitive bids."



About Current Builders:



Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues of $250 Million. Current Builders specializes in multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.



Learn more: https://www.currentbuilders.com/



