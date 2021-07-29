News: DataNumen Outlook Repair 8.6 Now Supports the Turkish Language | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- DataNumen company, the developer of advanced data recovery solutions, releases the updated version of DataNumen Outlook Repair. Its multilingual interface now supports Turkish, which has become its 11th language in addition to English, Spanish, Russian, Italian, German, French, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.



Microsoft Outlook is an email client and a personal information manager that forms a part of MS Office software suite. The application is quite versatile, which is why both businesses and individuals all over the world use it for communication. However, PST files used by Outlook to store user data, often become inaccessible (damaged, corrupt, or accidentally deleted). It can entail the loss of critical business information or valuable personal data. What can be done about it if there are no backup files? A quick and reliable Outlook recovery program can save the day.



DataNumen Outlook Repair is a recovery tool that has proved its efficiency during thorough comparative tests. Its average recovery rate is almost 96%, which is by far the highest result among the competing products. DataNumen Outlook Repair has also won the awards of the world's most popular software download sites - CNet (4.5 stars) and Tucows (5 Cows).



The multilingual interface of the tool allows anyone to use it easily without knowing English. It supports 11 widely spoken languages: Spanish, English, Russian, Italian, German, French,, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and now also Turkish. In the future, support for other languages will be added.



DataNumen Outlook Repair can recover:



* corrupt and damaged PST files (all Outlook versions and Outlook for Office 365 are supported)



* email messages, embedded objects, calendar appointments, tasks, distribution lists, and all other elements



* batches of multiple PST files



* files as large as 16777216 TB



* files from corrupted media



Learn more about DataNumen Outlook Repair at: https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-repair/



PRICING AND AVAILABILITY



DataNumen Outlook Repair 8.6 runs on Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The license price starts from 29.95 USD. A free demo version is available for downloading.



ABOUT DATANUMEN



Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.



For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.



