News: Zootility Introduces Hover Shield For Travel, Designed To Fit Disposable Masks | CitizenWire

Innovative US brand Zootility launches a low-cost nearly invisible eye shield with a worldwide Kickstarter campaign

PORTLAND, Maine /CitizenWire/ -- Zootility, a design-driven US manufacturing company, announces a breakthrough innovation - the first travel eye shield, known as Hover Shield, that attaches to any disposable mask. Unlike any of its conventional bulky design predecessors, the nearly invisible Hover Shield provides an attractive solution for traveling, seasonal allergies, yard work, large public gatherings, institutional settings, and working in dusty environments.



Zootility's patent-pending loop hooking design allows the Hover Shield to be easily attached to any disposable mask with ear loops without applying any pressure to the face. The low-cost disposable shield was developed in part with support from the Maine Technology Institute (MTI).



The lightweight and transparent construction of the Hover Shield makes it barely noticeable. The Hover Shield seamlessly extends above any mask to cover the rest of the face. Other key features include universal attachment, adjustable angle, no straps and no pressure points design. Hover Shield also solves one of the biggest complaints wearers have with traditional face shields - fogging from their own warm exhalations. Hover Shield is available with an anti-fogging coating option.



"No one wants to wear a bulky eye shield when traveling. Hover Shield was created by travelers for travelers with comfort in mind and is perfect for air travel. Hover Shield deflects droplets from traveling directly into the eyes without obscuring the vision or adding the bulk that comes with conventional face shields. It basically just hovers there!" says Nate Barr, Founder of Zootility.



The product launch comes as more people worldwide are beginning to travel for the first time in a year amidst COVID numbers slowly increasing due to the highly virulent Delta variant. The CDC has long recommended eye protection in addition to a face mask whenever masking is required. Until now, there has not been a cost-effective solution for eye protection. The Hover Shield makes that recommendation easier to follow.



Visit Zootility's Kickstarter page to order your Hover Shield, meet the creators, and learn more about the product that is changing the way we travel: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/zootility-health/hover-shield.



Zootility designs, launches, and manufactures exciting functional everyday products that solve interesting problems using clever solutions, quality materials, and futuristic technology. For more information on Zootility, please visit http://www.zootility.com/.



MULTIMEDIA:



*PHOTO LINK for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0715s2p-zootility-300dpi.jpg



Caption: Zootility's travel eye shield, known as Hover Shield, attaches to any disposable mask.



Learn More: https://zootility.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.