News: TruckDriverJobs411.com Steps Up to Meet Employment Shortage During National Trucking Industry Surge | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Federal government's recently proposed infrastructure program is projected to create nearly 3 million new commercial truck driving jobs. That's why platforms such as TruckDriverJobs411.com, the original and free trucking jobs' board, are hustling to meet the growing employment demands. TruckDriverJobs411.com, a website owned and operated by Western Truck Insurance Services, Inc. has recently overhauled its job board site to ensure drivers and owner operators are efficiently matched with jobs.



This unprecedented surge in truck driver demand comes as shippers are already hard-pressed to find drivers. The good news is that Western Truck Insurance Services, Inc. predicted this current driver shortage early on and had the foresight to create an easier way for people to connect.



"The demand is reaching critical proportions," Bob Holtzman, president, Western Truck Insurance Services, Inc. says. "In fact, some analysts predict fuel and food shortages this summer if trucking jobs are not filled. We're stepping up to fill the void."



So, while the need for drivers is imminent, TruckDriverJobs411.com is ready to go thanks to a major facelift by Technique Web, LLC, a web design and application development company. Interface improvements include improved user-friendliness, efficiency and matching accuracy.



The website's improved mobile-friendly design makes it easier for drivers and owner operators to connect with employers while they're on the road. There's no app to install and the algorithms improve matching and ensure user accounts and job postings are current.



TruckDriverJobs411.com also ensures that its users will not experience pop-ups or paid listings. Its mission is and will remain to help industry participants connect more efficiently, at zero cost and without favoritism.



Finally, setting up an account to access the job board for job providers, truck drivers, and owner operators takes just minutes. It's easy to do and free. And, once the account is up and running, job seekers can apply for a job in a single click.



"At this critical time in the trucking industry, the need for speed is essential," Holtzman says. "Our long-term investment in TruckDriverJobs411.com is just one way that we're continuing to help the trucking industry."



About TruckDriverJobs411



For more than 10 years, TruckDriverJobs411.com has remained 100 percent free thanks to a sponsorship by Western Truck Insurance Services, Inc. It's free to all users, including owner operators, company drivers, employers and recruiting agencies.



For more information about TruckDriverJobs411.com: https://www.truckdriverjobs411.com/



For more information about Western Truck Insurance Services, Inc.: https://www.truckinsure.com/



For more information about Technique Web, LLC: https://www.techniqueweb.com/



SOCIAL LINKS:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/westerntruckins



Twitter: https://twitter.com/westerntruckins



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/western-truck-insurance-services-inc/



Google My Business: https://western-truck-insurance-services-inc.business.site/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/WesternTruckInsuranceServices



MULTIMEDIA:



Photo 300dpi: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0610s2p-truckdrvjobs411-300dpi.jpg



Caption: TruckDriverJobs411.com helps to meet growing employment demands in trucking industry.



Learn More: https://www.truckinsure.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.