News: Digital Health Company, MD On Demand, Now Offers Affordable Health Care In The U.S. | CitizenWire

CHARLESTON, S.C. /CitizenWire/ -- MD On Demand now provides patients with access to high-quality doctors and nurses in the U.S., whether or not they have health insurance, while saving the patient valuable time and the costly expenses. "It was very concerning to me that so many people cannot access competent care, so I am happy that I can use MD On Demand to solve this serious issue. This lack of affordable healthcare is an ever-growing problem and makes our mission even more important. We can provide medical services through any device as well as through our 24/7 call center," says CEO Edward Johnson.



MD On Demand puts its patients' needs first. It is free to sign up for services, and the price of the visit to the physician is always transparent so that there are no billing surprises to the patient. The company works with many major insurance plans and employers. Their services are extensive and include urgent care, behavioral health, preventative health, and chronic care.



Along with services in the U.S., MD On Demand provides services in India and Egypt making it one of the only telemedicine companies that offers Digital Health care in three countries.



"At MD On Demand, we believe that everyone should have instant and affordable access to a board-certified doctor, whenever and wherever you need one," says Edward Johnson.



"Our team is available 24/7. We can even help you order prescriptions. Feeling better should not involve so much stress, so we've done everything we can to take the hassle and guesswork out of getting well," says Raj Singh, VP of Operations.



About MD On Demand



MD On Demand is a digital health company puts the patient first by providing access to physicians, psychiatrists, therapists and a care team of clinical providers and coordinators via video visits, voice and messaging. Patients can access coordinated, high-quality care in all 50 states, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



Learn more at: https://mdondemand.app/index-2.html



