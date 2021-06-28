News: Assessing Lightning’s Potential for Catastrophic Risk is Key for Building Lightning Safe Communities | CitizenWire

In Support of International Lightning Safety Day, June 28, 2021

FORT PIERCE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Those familiar with New York's "Darkest Hours" likely remember the mayhem of the city's July 13, 1977 blackout. But few may be able to recall it was lightning (three sequential strikes), which caused the catastrophic event that shut down one of the world's largest cities in a matter of minutes, says DEHN, Inc.



"A single lightning event can have enormous consequences in terms of safety, damaged equipment, loss of vital data and operational breakdowns," said Mark Hendricks, vice president and technical director at DEHN, Inc. "Unfortunately, too many industries, businesses and property owners find out the hard way that lightning protection is an essential measure for safety and building resilience."



According to the National Lightning Safety Council, a typical lightning strike is about 300 million volts and can heat the air to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit-five times hotter than the surface of the sun. Compared to a household electrical current of 120 volts and 115 amps, lightning's extreme electricity packs a massive punch, which can have devastating results to unprotected structures.



As the global market leader for lightning protection, grounding and surge solutions, DEHN, Inc. is supporting International Lightning Safety Day (ILSD21) and its Building Lightning Safe Communities initiative by providing solutions to protect lives, property and material assets from a leading weather threat. The company's track record in total lightning protection solutions includes a dedicated research and development department, more than 4,000 tested LPS products and a worldwide network of 1,900 employees in over 70 countries-including the U.S.



"Effective protection against lightning-internal and external, direct and indirect surges can be provided by safety standard compliant lightning protection systems," explained Hendricks.



Both international lightning protection system guidelines of IEC 62305 and U.S. safety standards of NFPA 780 require grounding, bonding and surge protection to address total solution protection. Unfortunately, building codes set minimum standards which may not take lightning into account, which is why DEHN provides a comprehensive Lightning Risk Assessment as a mitigation tool for calculating a structure's potential for exposure.



ABOUT DEHN, INC.



DEHN is a globally active family-owned electrotechnical market leader providing innovative products, solutions and comprehensive services in lightning protection, surge protection, and safety equipment since 1910. The company's DEHN, Inc. expansion in North America as a Lightning Protection Institute (LPI) Class I Manufacturer and board member company is helping to advance the art and science of proven and effective lightning protection in the U.S.



Learn more at: https://www.dehn-usa.com/en-us



