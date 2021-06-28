News: Cross Creek Ranch Meats Launch New Website Offering Premium Wagyu Meat Products | CitizenWire

HESPERUS, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Cross Creek Ranch Premium Meats, an online retailer of premium 100% Full Blood Wagyu Beef, is excited to officially announce the launch of its new website with updated product pages and easy one-click shopping.



CCRPremiumMeats.com is a one-stop destination for all your 100% Full Blood Wagyu Beef and American Wagyu Beef home grilling and cooking needs. Recently opened, Cross Creek Ranch Premium Meats is emerging as a leading Full Blood and Crossbred Wagyu Steak and Meat provider in the United States.



"The newly launched website features updated product descriptions and details, new images of the high quality beef cuts, recipes and cooking instructions, Wagyu education, and a new FAQ page. We offer customers an easy, one-click shopping experience for hormone-free, all natural beef," said Kevin Foutz, Marketing Director.



The catalog features hundreds of meat cuts such as Wagyu New York Strip Steak, American Wagyu Bone-In Ribeye Steak and Wagyu Tri Tip. Customers searching for the perfect steak dinner can decide between popular cuts such as Flat Iron Steak, Sirloin Steak, as well as Outside Skirt Steak and Flank Steak.



Specialty beef cuts such as Ground Beef Hamburger Patties, Short Ribs and Carne Asada are also available. Recipes like Sous Vide Juicy Stuffed Burger, Cheddar Cheese-Pecan Rolled Flank Steak, and Sunday Pot Roast can also be found.



Customers who sign up for the Cross Creek Ranch Newsletter can receive access to exclusive offers, early product availability notifications, and unique recipes. Cross Creek Ranch Premium Meats offers a Meat Club membership which offers new customers 1lb. of Full Wagyu Burger meat free with their first order.



About Cross Creek Ranch Premium Meats



How is Cross Creek Ranch Meats able to provide top tier premium wagyu meats? It's a simple recipe including superior Wagyu genetics, a nutritious, pesticide-free grass diet, clean, Colorado snow melted water and happy, calm living conditions. This allows Cross Creek Ranch to produce top tier Wagyu cattle.



Nestled in the foothills of the beautiful Rocky Mountains, Cross Creek Ranch is home to the highest quality 100% Full Blooded Wagyu, "American Wagyu," and certified Black Angus cattle in the United States.



At 2,300 acres, Cross Creek Ranch allows its cattle 'room to roam', ensuring they get the exercise, fresh air, and rest needed to achieve peak health.



This level of care results in highly desirable meat cuts that transform any kitchen into a 5-star steakhouse. All Cross Creek Ranch Premium Meats are raised in the U.S.A., are USDA inspected for quality and health, and are graded using the MIJ-30 meat grading camera.



Their meats attain IMF (Intramuscular Fat) marbling scores of at least 28% on the Japan Meat Grading Authority (JMGA) grading system - equal to and usually much higher than USDA Prime grade. With proven quality assurance methods and employees who are Beef Quality Assurance certified, Cross Creek Ranch Premium Meats cattle and meat products offer the highest level of beef and steak in the food industry.



Whether grilled on the barbeque, pan-seared on the skillet, or broiled in the oven, the Wagyu Boneless Ribeye Steak, with its juicy and tender marbling, provides the perfect eating experience to satisfy even the pickiest palette. Learn more: https://ccrpremiummeats.com/products/boneless-ribeye-steak-wagyu.



For more information, visit https://www.CCRPremiumMeats.com/ or call 800-979-8322



Learn More: https://ccrpremiummeats.com/

