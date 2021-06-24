News: UnityOneCloud Positioned as A ‘Leader’ in MarketsandMarkets’s Multicloud Management Market Report | CitizenWire

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- UnityOneCloud, a Multicloud Management SaaS platform for managing a real-world hybrid cloud environment, announced that it had been listed as a "Leader" in MarketsandMarkets Micro Quadrant on Multicloud Management Market Report. The report provides a strategic analysis of the market presence on the competitive leadership map.



According to the report, "UnityOneCloud is one of the leading multicloud management platforms for hybrid cloud workloads which offers comprehensive functionalities, such as remote management platform, service delivery platform, multicloud connectivity, and on-demand private cloud."



UnityOneCloud is a unified multicloud management platform for managing data centers, private clouds (VMware, Hyper-V, & OpenStack), and public clouds (GCP, AWS, & Azure), including the full suite of hybrid cloud assets in an enterprise IT environment - cabinets, power distribution units, bare-metal servers, networking devices, virtual machines, containers, service mesh, and serverless. It delivers multicloud observability, monitoring, management, auditing, support, and automation.



Speaking about multicloud management, Abhijit Phanse, CEO of UnityOneCloud, said, "We have created an enterprise marketplace where solutions like firewalls, load balancers, security devices, and databases can be acquired and configured with just a single click. UnityOneCloud provides a dedicated virtual data center that allows enterprises to manage their private cloud fully."



UnityOneCloud's remote data center management provides its users a visual snapshot of all the users' devices in the colocation data centers, lets them monitor their performance, and manages these devices from their location. In addition, it comes with enterprise-class support, which has a 15-minute response time, and experts available 365 days around the clock to support any issue. It also lets users securely access their physical/virtual assets and manage them in an auditable, repeatable, and systematic manner.



"UnityOneCloud is a multicloud management platform that manages hybrid cloud environments with a wide breadth and depth of functionality and provides multicloud observability, monitoring, management, auditing, support, and automation. The platform enables users to automate their multicloud infrastructure using UnityOneCloud's DevOps platform to run terraform, chef, ansible, puppet scripts and automate operations tasks," said Ritesh Chawrashe, Assistant Manager at MarketsandMarkets.



About UnityOneCloud:



UnityOneCloud is a leading global Software-as-a-Service company dedicated to providing the most comprehensive enterprise-grade Multicloud Management platform for managing real-world hybrid cloud environments. We help organizations manage, monitor, audit, support, and observe complex hybrid cloud assets right from bare-metal to serverless configurations spread across data centers and private and public cloud configurations. Learn more at: https://www.unityonecloud.com/



About MarketsandMarkets:



MarketsandMarkets™ is the world's largest revenue impact company, serving over 7500 customers and providing strategic analysis services. Over ten years, MNM has identified and researched all high-growth use cases, technologies, ecosystems converging across multiple industries. 80% of the top 2000 companies globally rely on MarketsandMarkets for determining the new high growth and niche revenue opportunities.



Media Contact:

Arifa Bhat

Email id: arifa@unitedlayer.com



Learn More: https://www.unityonecloud.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.