News: ViewTech Borescopes Exhibiting at AISTech June 29 – July 1 at Booth 2647 | CitizenWire

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- ViewTech Borescopes will exhibit for the fifth time at the annual Association for Iron & Steel Technology Conference and Exposition. AISTech 2021 will be taking place June 29 through July 1 and is located at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. This year's leading iron and steel industry event will feature iron and steelmaking technologies from across the globe, hundreds of technical presentations, and more than 325 exhibitors.



ViewTech has been able to network with a multitude of iron and steel professionals, including engineers, quality managers, and chief inspectors, after first displaying their inspection video borescopes at AISTech 2016. Since last attending AISTech in 2019, ViewTech Borescopes has released several new inspection video borescopes and will have them on display for attendees to trial. This year ViewTech will have the following VJ-3 video borescope models available at AISTech 2021 booth #2647: the VJ-3 2.8mm, VJ-3 Dual Camera, VJ-3 Far Focus, and VJ-3 Ultraviolet.



Sales Consultant, Chris Courtright, will be representing ViewTech at AISTech 2021 and available to discuss inspection needs, along with arranging a no-cost, no-obligation demo to be shipped to your facility. With many of ViewTech's clientele based in ironmaking, steelmaking, finishing processes, and equipment technologies, their borescope experts are consistently informed that the VJ-3 video borescope outperforms previous visual inspection tools. By providing the best borescope option for their client's budget, ViewTech's VJ-3 video borescopes have been saving time and money on preventative maintenance and quality control inspections.



VJ-3 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive visual testing instrument used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



