News: Kiosk Association Exhibiting at Major Retail and Restaurant Events: NRF Retail Converge and NRN CREATE | CitizenWire

DENVER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- The Unattended Self-Service and Kiosk Association is participating in two major upcoming events for Retail and Restaurants in the next week - NRF Retail Converge and CREATE by Nations Restaurant News. Learn from speakers such as CVS, Walgreens, Macys, Alibaba and others at Retail Converge. CREATE speakers include Yum! Brands, Chipotle, McDonald's, Wendy's, Dominos and many more. Retail Converge begins next week and CREATE has just launched.



Noted sponsors for the Kiosk Association include:



* Olea Kiosks, Inc.

* KioWare

* Pyramid Computer

* Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

* Nanonation

* KIOSK Information Systems

* Kiosk Group

* 22Miles

* Vispero

* Zebra

* AUO

* Panasonic Restaurant Solutions

* LG Electronics Business Solutions



In other news for the Association a resource page for Assistive Technology is now available listing provider companies, noted consequences for not providing and additional resources. A companion page covering the latest Legal News is now available. This page is a running log with personal commentary on legal, privacy and patent situations. We keep track of legal news that affects the unattended self-service market.



Examples this week include the lawsuit against McDonalds for improper use of biometric data and a class action suit against over 125 Wendy's franchisees for ADA violation. Learn about PPI which is how we abbreviate Prosecution Probability Index. Our new DOJ is expressing interest in cases never before expressed.



Sample News Posts



* Kiosk Tradeshow Update - NRF Retail Converge and NRN CREATE

* New Digital Signage Solution with the Universal Landscape/Portrait Kiosk

* Legal News - McDonalds Sued for Improper Use of Biometric Data in Drive-Thru

* Legal News

* Assistive Technology For Kiosks and more

* DMV Now Kiosk - Motor vehicle kiosks offer more services

* McDonalds Restaurant Kiosks Deployed in Switzerland

* Member Spotlight: Unattended Card Payments (UCP) Joins Retail Solution Providers Association

* Custom Touch Screen Manufacturer - Member Brochure

* How To Use Self-Service to Enhance the Customer Experience

* Friday Wrapup - Self-Service News from News Roundup

* Perspectives on Unattended Self-Service

* What's Next? Interviews with 22Miles and Panasonic from SCN

* Large Format Display Touchscreens Gain Interactive Signage Solution Market Share

* Payment Kiosk Options and Grocery Omnichannel Payments



View news posts at: https://kioskindustry.org/news-posts/



For more information contact Craig Keefner, 720-324-1837 or craig@catareno.com or you can visit Kiosk industry, KMA.global, Retail Automation, Digital Business, Menu Board Solutions, Digital Signage Solutions and Thinclient



https://kioskindustry.org/



*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0315s2p-kioskma-300dpi.jpg



Learn More: https://kioskindustry.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.