News: Nipsey Hussle New Hit Announced | CitizenWire

By on June 3, 2021 in All Stories Index, Business, Entertainment

BLUE DREAMS - Nipsey Hussle

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- "Blue Dreams," which is the latest release from Nipsey Hussle by independent record label Juice Division Records is arguably the best posthumous verse from the Nipsey Hussle vault yet.

In addition, the song has a chance to land on at least one Billboard Chart this week, Landing on the Billboard charts is no easy task for an independent record label.

Watch the official "Blue Dreams" Music Video Starring Nipsey Hussle on YouTube (beat produced by Sandy 3 p's): https://youtu.be/CRrg8m_dNU4

Listen to Blue Dreams on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/7A10tQPBBKEQp5m307iTM6?si=V8Ip0i7QQIGOP2Iy9dB1dg

Follow CEO Juice Lee on Instagram: https://instagram.com/ceojuicelee?utm_medium=copy_link

MEDIA CONTACT
Melvin Rivers
Juice Division Records LLC
Akajuicelee@gmail.com
619-418-7077

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0603s2p-blue-dreams-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: "Blue Dreams" cover.

Learn More: https://instagram.com/ceojuicelee

