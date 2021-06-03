News: King of Battle Rap to change lives with latest Battle Rap Tournament | CitizenWire

Cassidy brings together rival battle rappers under one roof to guide unsigned battle rappers in contest

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Worldwide Battle of The Rappers Inc. has brought together some of battle raps lyrical geniuses to help one lucky winner's dream come true in winning the first annual Worldwide Battle of The Rappers Tournament. Contestants will have the opportunity starting June 1, 2021 to register on worldwidebattleoftherappers.com under one of 10 leading battle rappers in the game to guide them to the Grand Finale as their Team Captain. Giving them a chance to win $100,000 in cash, a studio produced record and a signed major record deal.



Worldwide Battle of The Rappers Inc. is inviting you to attend their press conference on June 7, 2021 at the infamous CoCo Studios in Atlanta, GA and meet the 10 Battle Rappers who have committed their expertise in getting their team to the top. With the support of American Rapper Cassidy, known as the King of Battle Rap, helped bring together this amazing collective of Team Captains who were happy to put their battle rap beefs if any aside to help the battle rap culture make history. The conference will give more insight on the tournament and why these 10 battle rappers wanted to make a difference.



"We wanted to set ourselves apart from other battle rap tournaments in terms of not only the large cash prize but through sophisticated technology development and virtually bring together battle rappers from around the globe," said Reginald Greene, CEO and founder of Worldwide Battle of The Rappers Inc. With over 4 decades working alongside some of the biggest names in music, Greene looks forward to shaping the gap in battle rap and inspire rappers to follow their dreams.



Learn more: https://www.worldwidebattleoftherappers.com



Interviews and photo opportunities ahead of and at the press conference will be available with:

* Reginald Greene, CEO & President, Worldwide Battle of The Rappers Inc.

* Cassidy, American Battle Rapper, Team Captain

* Murda Mook, American Battle Rapper, Team Captain

* Jag, American Battle Rapper, Team Captain

* Daylyt, American Battle Rapper, Team Captain

* Danny Myers, American Battle Rapper, Team Captain

* Calicoe, American Battle Rapper, Team Captain

* Reed Dollaz. American Battle Rapper, Team Captain

* Eazy The Block Captain, American Battle Rapper, Team Captain

* T-Rex, American Battle Rapper, Team Captain



The press conference can be attended in-person or by virtual request. For further information or to confirm your attendance either virtually or in-person, please contact John D. Armstrong Jr. directly at wwbotrmediateam@gmail.com or by phone 215-221-4075.



The details of the event are as follows:



Who: Worldwide Battle of The Rappers



What: Press Conference/Interviews



Where: CoCo Studios, 767 Trabert Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30318



When: Monday, June 7, 2021 2 p.m. ET



MEDIA CONTACT



John D. Armstrong Jr.



Director of Special Events



Worldwide Battle of The Rappers Inc



wwbotrmediateam@gmail.com



215-221-4075



Worldwide Battle of The Rappers Inc., 3220 West Monte Vista Ave, Suite 176, Turlock, CA 95380.



IMAGE LINK FOR MEDIA: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0603s2p-wwbotr-logo-300dpi.jpg



