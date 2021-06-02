News: Capital Powersports Earns Council of Excellence Award 2020 | CitizenWire

RALEIGH, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Capital Powersports, a Honda dealership in Wake Forest has earned the Council of Excellence award in 2020. Capital Powersports has won this award for the 6th year in a row.



"It's all about how we really team up with Honda in our finance services," said Matt Duffy, Finance Manager. "Everybody wants a cool, reliable Honda Motorcycle, Side by Side, or ATV. But can they get it? Well, that's where our financial team always helps go to that next level, and we're being recognized for that."



The Council of Excellence is awarded to the top 15% of Honda Dealerships in the nation.



"Our success comes from our customers. We are so thankful for our loyal customers and strong connections with the community. Honda makes the vehicles, Capital Powersports makes the difference! When you buy a vehicle from us, you become part of the Capital family. This award means a lot to our team as it recognizes the continued work we put in to be the best of the best," said Kevin R Dunn, General Manager of Capital Powersports.



"This is the first time in my long time in the powersports industry, that the manufacturers are completely cleaned out of inventory. Never before has that happened. Most inventory has been pre-sold before it hits the floor, so logistical issues caused by Covid and making sure our team stayed healthy, which overall they did, was critical as we rallied through and set sales records along the way," said Dunn.



Despite these challenges, they continued to provide an excellent customer experience which their hundreds of 5-Star google reviews attest too.



Capital Powersports, a Honda Yamaha franchised dealer, proudly serves customers in Wake/Durham and surrounding counties. If you are looking to purchase a vehicle, you can head to their showroom or give them a call at (919) 719-0700. Or you can visit their website at: https://www.capitalpowersports.com/



