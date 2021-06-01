News: LBA Ware welcomes former State Bank vice president Georgia Capalbo to client success team | CitizenWire

MACON, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, announced it has tapped former State Bank vice president Georgia Capalbo as client success product liaison. In her new role, Capalbo will assist lenders post-implementation to ensure they are leveraging CompenSafe™ to its fullest potential.



Capalbo possesses 11 years' administrative commercial banking experience, including nine years as a State Bank vice president until the company's 2018 merger with Cadence Bank. Beginning in special assets, Capalbo's role at State Bank expanded to support business intelligence, business analytics and third-party software management, where she served as a liaison between business lines and third-party software vendors to develop productivity and efficiency improvement solutions.



"Georgia's commercial mortgage banking knowledge makes her a powerful addition to the team," said LBA Ware CEO and Founder Lori Brewer. "Now on the inside looking out, Georgia possesses the lender empathy, product knowledge and technical skillset to help our clients flourish."



"I've always admired Lori and the LBA Ware team. She's made such an impact on the industry while growing an amazing company and taking care of her employees," said Capalbo. "I'm thrilled to be a part of such an innovative team and cannot wait to see what we accomplish."



Capalbo's hire and expansion of the client success team speak to LBA Ware's recent growth. In August 2020, LBA Ware onboarded its 100th CompenSafe client and was named an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company for the second year in a row, climbing more than 1,000 spots over its 2019 ranking.



About LBA Ware™:



LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation's top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware's award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.



For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com/.



Twitter: @LBAWare #mortgageindustry #mortgagetechnology #mortgagelending #peoplemovers



Learn More: https://go.lbaware.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.