News: 25 Women Share True Stories to Inspire Others while Raising Funds for a Community NonProfit for Women | CitizenWire

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Author Diane M. Dresback invited 25 women to write a chapter in the book, "From Us For You: Inspiring Stories of Healing, Growth and Transformation." This compilation of stories about women coming through life-altering situations and challenging journeys provides readers hope and inspiration. Stories tell of how each navigated a variety of struggles and emerged having grown and transformed. Net-profits from book sales go to the Arizona Foundation for Women in Phoenix, Arizona.



Chapters are as unique as the women (aged 30s to 80s) as they share about debilitating illness, dysfunctional relationships, childhood trauma, violence, struggles in seeking passion for career and life.



"My intention with this endeavor is to bring encouragement to every women to be stronger-to thrive in their own light," says author Diane Dresback. "Everybody has a story. Everybody. All those stories are important." Of the 25 female contributors, 12 chapter writers reside in the Phoenix area and 13 across 7 other states.



Published on April 14, 2021 in paperback and digital formats, "From Us For You" hit #29 for sales and #4 for new releases in Amazon's Personal Transformation and Spirituality category. The author chose to donate net-profits to a nonprofit who advocates for and supports the needs of women in her community. The Arizona Foundation for Women (https://www.azfw.org/) fulfilled that purpose.



As part of spreading the word about the book, the author recorded and made public Zoom interviews with each of the chapter writers as well as gathered one-minute inspirational videos from each of the women.



More information and links can be found at: https://www.dianedresback.com/from-us-for-you



Also on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/FromUsForYouBook



A book signing is scheduled for the author and some of the chapter writers on May 23, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Anticus Fine Arts and Books (https://www.anticus.com/events/), 3922 N. Scottsdale, AZ 85251.



About Diane M. Dresback:



Diane M. Dresback tells stories in books (www.dianedresback.com) and in films (www.mindclover.com). She's written and published several books, both fiction and non-fiction, and is active in the independent film industry writing, directing, and producing several award-winning short films and a feature. Diane received the 2012 Arizona Filmmaker of the Year Award and holds a Masters degree in Adult Education and a Bachelors degree in Human Services. She resides in the Phoenix, Arizona area.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/Tw5KjAvG-ww



Learn More: https://www.dianedresback.com/

