News: The Joy Factory Partners with Microsoft to Provide Protection for its Surface Go 2 Tablets Used in Hazardous Work Environments | CitizenWire

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Joy Factory, Inc., creator of the aXtion(r) Extreme series of tablet cases, recently partnered with Microsoft to bring customers new protection for their Surface Go 2 Tablet. This tablet case targets the mobile workforce for the oil and gas; energy and utilities; and manufacturing industries and they've recently received UL certification for C1D2; and Designed for Surface (DfS) approval as well.



These hazardous work environments require cases to ensure safe tablet operation where combustible vapor, dust, liquid and mist are present. These cases offer rugged and streamlined protection needed for Microsoft's Surface Go 2 Tablet.



"We know our products are uniquely built to last and have a host of benefits that protect the tablet, but most importantly the people in these hazardous work environments. We're thrilled that Microsoft recognizes this product's innate value," said Miranda Su, executive vice president, The Joy Factory. "We look forward to a long-lasting relationship that will benefit our mutual customers, worldwide."



Extreme hazardous environments need an extreme case, and this Surface Go 2 Tablet Case solution is compatible with MagConnect quick connect mounts, giving field engineers and the mobile workforce the ability to safely work, hands-free, no matter their work environment. They're also military-grade shockproof certified and have an IP68 waterproof rating for all weather conditions. And, the screen is made from Corning Gorilla Glass(r) giving it the ability to offer top of the line protection while keeping crew safe.



"We are excited to share the launch of The Joy Factory's aXtion(r) Extreme cases for Microsoft Surface Go 2. These DfS certified cases enable our customers to use the Surface Go 2 in hazardous work environments secure in the knowledge that their devices will be well protected. Our partnership with The Joy Factory continues to provide certified solutions to help solve industry needs and deliver more value to our customers," said Patrick Mendenall, Director of Microsoft's Designed for Surface program.



About The Joy Factory



The Joy Factory, Inc. is a global manufacturer of leading tablet mounting, cases, enclosures, kiosks and mobility accessory products that have been enhancing the human interaction with digital devices for nearly a decade. The Joy Factory has quickly become an essential rugged solution provider for a variety of industries such as manufacturing, hospitality, education, transportation, healthcare, government, exhibition and retail.



