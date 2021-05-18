News: Dr. Bruce Perry and Compassion Prison Project (CPP) Uncovering the Hidden Truth of Childhood Trauma Within Prisons | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Over the last 30 years, Dr. Bruce Perry has been an active teacher, clinician and researcher in children's mental health and neurosciences, holding a variety of academic positions. His work on the ramifications of abuse, neglect and trauma on the developing brain has impacted clinical practice and policy across the world. Reflecting on his new book with Oprah Winfrey, "What Happened to You? Conversations on Trauma, Resilience and Healing," Dr. Perry sits down this week for an in-depth conversation with Compassion Prison Project Founder and award-winning film producer Fritzi Horstman.



The interview, which will be shared as an episode on CPP's podcast, Compassion in Action, delves into the concept of "Getting to the Cortex" while examining ACEs in society versus ACEs in prison.



In CPP's research, using the CDC/Kaiser Permanente ACEs study (Adverse Childhood Experiences), they discovered that childhood trauma is disproportionately high within the prison system. CPP is focused on bringing childhood trauma awareness and responsiveness training to prisons and communities both in the U.S. and globally. CPP's programs include a new six-part video series and corresponding workbooks titled Trauma Talks which shed light on the devastating impact of childhood trauma, while guiding prison residents and staff through various healing exercises.



CPP's ultimate mission is to transform prisons into centers of healing and education so that the most traumatized members of our society can begin the process of healing, creating a lasting positive impact on families and communities. Dr. Perry's analysis of childhood trauma within prisons is at once insightful and thought-provoking, making this a noteworthy, groundbreaking exchange.



Dr. Bruce Perry and Compassion Prison Project (CPP)



"Dr. Bruce Perry is one of the pioneers working today in the childhood developmental trauma field. His insights and compassionate perspective will ultimately change how the systems of our society treat the poor, disenfranchised and traumatized. It is an honor to have this conversation," says Fritzi Horstman - CPP Founder and Executive Director.



About Compassion Prison Project



Compassion Prison Project is a grassroots organization with a mission to transform prisons and communities through compassionate action. To learn more please visit www.compassionprisonproject.org a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Melonie McCoy, Media Communications

Phone: 425-628-4611

Email: media@compassionprisonproject.org



MULTIMEDIA



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/q6v9L321WIk



Learn More: https://compassionprisonproject.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.