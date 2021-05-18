News: Capstone Logistics Appoints Ahmed Abdalla as Chief Technology Officer | CitizenWire

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Capstone Logistics, a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, has continued their long-standing investment in technology by appointing Ahmed Abdalla as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Abdalla will report directly to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Steve Taylor, and manage the growth and development of Capstone's technology products and data analytics solution.



Capstone has spent decades building powerful technology to optimize tactical execution and decision-making for its warehouse customers. Through a series of acquisitions, the company has also rapidly expanded capabilities and technology in its freight management and last mile divisions. As CTO, Abdalla will build upon Capstone's existing Apex Technology suite to create and maintain world-class applications and services that help customers achieve their business objectives with ease and stability.



"Capstone is committed to providing service and value through innovation," says Steve Taylor, CEO at Capstone Logistics. "Ahmed is the perfect addition to our team because he shares this deep commitment. We are confident that, given his extensive experience in software development and data science, he will expertly guide engineering efforts to enhance our integrated technology suite and create a unified user experience."



"I am beyond excited to join the Capstone team," says Ahmed Abdalla. "Capstone has built a culture that is laser-focused on customer satisfaction and innovation. As someone who is passionate about using technology to solve complex supply chain problems, I believe it will be the ideal environment for me to create measurable value for all stakeholders."



Abdalla joins Capstone with more than 20 years of experience in technology and software development. Before Capstone, he worked at Intellinet as the Executive Vice President and CTO, and Catlin Inc. as the Senior Manager, US Application Development and Data Services. Abdalla has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Business Administration from The American University in Cairo, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Economics from Georgia State University.



About Capstone Logistics



Capstone Logistics is the leader in providing specialized, technology-enabled solutions for the most challenging supply chains. Powered by an interconnected platform, Capstone creates end-to-end efficiencies and cost-savings that help suppliers, distributers, and retailers exceed customer expectations. From performance-driven labor solutions to high-touch transportation and fulfillment, Capstone delivers the scale, accountability, and continuity that enables modern supply chains to compete in an ever-evolving environment.



Learn more at: https://www.capstonelogistics.com/



