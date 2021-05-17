News: Agri-Investment Services Hires Willamette Valley Representative | CitizenWire

SALEM, Ore. /CitizenWire/ -- Agri-Investment Services recently employed Kendall Vasek-Jones as their Willamette Valley Representative in Oregon. Ms. Vasek-Jones has degrees in Viticulture-Enology and Wine Business Management from Washington State University and was previously employed by Chateau Ste. Michelle in Washington.



Brett Veatch, Regional Director of Agri-Investment Services, states: "Kendall is a fantastic addition to our growing team. She brings a wealth of knowledge and will be a great asset to our clients in the vineyard and winery sector."



In additional to her expertise in viticulture, Ms. Vasek-Jones also has experience with many of the field crops grown in the Northwest and livestock operations. She will assist the Regional Director's office and work with clients throughout the Willamette Valley on valuation, marketing and brokerage services.



About Agri-Investment Services:



Agri-Investment Services is the agricultural and natural resources division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate which has more than 30 locations in Oregon and Washington. As the leading Oregon farm broker, Agri-Investment Services specializes in assisting clients with the acquisition and disposition of farm, forest, ranch and recreational assets throughout the Northwest.



To learn more about Agri-Investment Services please visit: https://www.agriinvestmentservices.com/ or call 503-708-4663.



