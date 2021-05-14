News: iToolab UnlockGo Adds 2 New Features to Help iOS Users Solve All Screen Lock Problems | CitizenWire

iToolab has introduced two brand new features to its official iOS Unlocker, i.e., UnlockGo

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- iToolab Studio, a highly experienced developer, today released the all-new version of UnlockGo V3.0.0 to deal with different iOS unlock problems (both Windows and Mac version). iToolab is dedicated to helping iPhone users to resolve different technical issues with professional tools.



iToolab UnlockGo is a product that specializes in solving various iDevice password problems. Considering the inconvenience of using a different tool to unlock passwords, UnlockGo decided to combine all features in the updated version. Apart from removing the screen lock and iCloud activation lock, it now allows users to remove both Apple ID and Find My iPhone without iCloud credentials.



The upgraded version covered all iOS versions (also compatibility with iOS 14), the new interface of UnlockGo is more helpful for new users to use it. Compared with the previous versions, this is certainly a new experience.



To quote iToolab's CEO, JESSE LAU - "With a team that is focused on similar goals and values, we can develop products that we are not just proud of, but powerful and useful products that will be helpful to our customers."



With UnlockGo, it's safe to say that iToolab is succeeding in achieving its vision.



PREVIEW OF THE NEW UPDATES:

* Remove Apple ID - UnlockGo enables you remove the previous owner's Apple ID without knowing the password. This will allow you to set up your own Apple ID on the device and enjoy complete ownership.

* Remove Find My iPhone - Planning to sell your iPhone/iPad to a friend but forget "Find My iPhone" password, UnlockGo will help you turn off Find My iPhone without entering password.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE:

* Remove different types of screen locks from your iPhone including the Face ID, Touch ID, and even the traditional passcode.

* Bypass iCloud Activation Lock in every scenario you may encounter.

* User-friendly interface that'll make it easier for anyone to remove different iOS locks.

* Being a cross-platform software, you can install Unlock Go on both Windows and macOS.

* Compatible with all iOS versions and the latest iPhone models including the iPhone 12 Pro Max.



As far as pricing is concerned, UnlockGo is available at different prices. You can choose one of its subscription models as per your requirements:

$49.95 (One-Time Plan)

$29.95 (Monthly Plan)

$39.95 (Yearly Plan)

$355.95 (Yearly Plan for Enterprises)



About iToolab



iToolab is a Hong-Kong-based software company that's working with a vision to help iPhone users resolve different technical issues on their iDevices (iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch). The company has served users across 50+ countries and has helped over 1,00,000 users tackle a variety of iOS problems. The developers have expertise in implementing the latest trends to release user-friendly applications for their worldwide audience. With 10+ years of experience in the industry, iToolab is ranked among the top-ranked software providers in the market.



