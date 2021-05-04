News: MCM Capital and its affiliate, Temple View Capital, Select Libretto from Bizzy Labs for Compliance Monitoring on Loan Files | CitizenWire

Regtech solution will consolidate data from multiple servicers and detect loan exceptions for research and remediation

IRVING, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Bizzy Labs, a regtech company that uses a big data approach to perfect mortgage loan compliance during loan boarding and throughout the life of servicing, announces that MCM Capital and its affiliate, Temple View Capital, have selected Libretto from Bizzy Labs for compliance monitoring on their entire portfolio.



Libretto, a regtech offering from Bizzy Labs, improves loan portfolio compliance by automating identification of data anomalies in loan files, enabling their timely research and remediation. Its comprehensive business rule library is curated by legal and compliance experts and can be configured by loan type. Its systematic and automated approach to loan diligence translates into fewer borrower complaints and higher loan valuations.



"We are pleased that MCM Capital and Temple View Capital have selected Libretto as its compliance monitoring engine," said Gagan Sharma, CEO of Bizzy Labs. "As they work with multiple servicers, Libretto provides a single consistent mechanism to monitor their portfolio."



"We selected Libretto for its advanced design and comprehensive business rules library," said Mike Niccolini, MCM Capital CEO. "It is ideal for monitoring quality and detecting issues that may create compliance risk."



About Bizzy Labs:



Formed in 2020, Bizzy Labs is the product of BSI Financial's decade-long program to develop a technology-based alternative to manual processes that detect loan file anomalies. A stand-alone company located in Irving, Texas, Bizzy Labs provides regtech services to loan investors, originators and servicers. Its core product, Libretto, improves loan performance and profitability by reducing errors that create compliance risk and servicing challenges. Bizzy Labs is located on the Web at http://www.bizzylabs.tech.



About MCM Capital:



MCM Capital ("MCM"), along with its affiliate, Temple View Capital, LLC ("TVC"), based in Bethesda, Maryland, is a leading residential whole loan mortgage investor, manager, advisor, and technology provider. MCM's investment thesis is centered on asset value and servicing arbitrage opportunities created by dislocations in credit markets and underperformance by traditional mortgage servicers. It is located on the Web at https://www.mcmcap.com/.



Social: #BizzyLabs #Libretto #LoanPortfolioQuality #LoanFileComplianceMonitoring #MCMcapital

Learn More: https://www.bizzylabs.tech/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.