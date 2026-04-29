News: MocPOGO Pokémon GO Spoofer iOS New Update: POGO Assistant Enhance Pokémon GO User Experience | CitizenWire

NEW YORK AND HONG KONG /CitizenWire/ -- MocPOGO released a new iOS update, including an upgraded POGO Assistant, bringing a more intelligent and streamlined experience to Pokémon GO players. As a widely used Pokemon Go spoofer, MocPOGO continues to expand beyond traditional GPS location changes by integrating tools that support faster gameplay decisions and smoother in-game interaction.



Unlike standard spoofing tools that focus only on movement simulation, this update introduces a more structured gameplay support system. The goal is to reduce friction in daily Pokémon GO activities while helping players interact with the game more efficiently and consistently.



WHAT'S NEW IN MOCPOGO UPDATE POGO ASSISTANT



The latest update Pokémon GO Assistant divided into three main areas, designed to improve the efficiency of Pokémon GO cheaters:



Catch & Throw



* Show IV - Instantly view Pokémon stats



* Quick Catch - Faster catch speed and smoother animations



* Enhanced Throw - Improved accuracy and success rate



Battles & Raids



* Auto Raid - Automates raid battles



* Fast Raid - Speeds up raid gameplay



* Auto Dynamax Battles - Simplify battle controls



Efficiency & Range



* Extended Radius - Interact with more elements nearby



* Fast Spin - Collect PokéStops faster



* Skip Animations - Smoother, faster gameplay



* Auto Hatch Eggs - Continuously hatch eggs easily



Getting Started with the POGO Assistant



First, download the customized POGO app from iWhereGo Genius to your iPhone and open it.



Then, in MocPOGO, tap the icon on the right (POGO ball) to activate the POGO Assistant.



MOCPOGO KEY POKEMON GO SPOOFING CAPABILITIES



In addition to the upgraded assistant features, MocPOGO continues to deliver its key Pokemon Go spoofing features, including:



* Instant global location teleportation



* Joystick movement control



* Simulates natural walking routes



* Adjustable movement speed



These features allow players to explore different areas, participate in global events, and have more flexible control over movement in the game.



WHY THIS UPDATE MATTERS



This iOS update is significant for players using Pokémon GO cheats, as it integrates location control and game assistance features into a more unified experience. By reducing repetitive actions and improving in-game responsiveness, the updated Pokémon GO Assistant allows players to spend less time on daily tasks, focusing more on strategy, Pokémon collection, and exploration.



The smarter assistant features, combined with stable GPS spoofing, also make the gaming experience more efficient and fluid. Whether you're a casual player or seeking advanced game optimization, users can now more easily and flexibly manage in-game actions for a smoother overall Pokémon GO experience.



ABOUT MOCPOGO



MocPOGO is a GPS location changer for iOS and Android devices, requiring no jailbreaking or root access. It features one-click teleportation, joystick control, route simulation, and the newly added POGO Assistant, providing a convenient way for Pokémon GO players and those who need location modification to enjoy a smooth gaming experience.



More information:



Website: https://mocpogo.com/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MocPOGO/videos



Discord: https://discord.gg/PEn7MpMF3K



Product info: https://mocpogo.com/iphone-location-changer-app/



Learn More: https://mocpogo.com/

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